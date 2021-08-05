Aaliyah’s Estate Responds to Singer’s Former Label Teasing Music Release

After years of being one of the streaming era’s biggest holdouts, Aaliyah’s full catalog will hit services beginning later this month. Billboard reported that Blackground Records, the oft-criticized label that holds most of the late performer’s masters, struck a deal with distribution company Empire, which will see Aaliyah’s Blackground music head to platforms like Spotify and Apple Music for the first time ever, and once again be available to purchase as well. Aaliyah’s second album, One in a Million, will become available on August 20, followed by the soundtrack to her film Romeo Must Die on September 3, her self-titled third album on September 10, and two compilations on October 8. (Aaliyah’s first album, Age Ain’t Nothing But a Number, is already on streaming, since its masters are owned by Jive Records.)