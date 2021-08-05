Hannover Re H1 Net Income Rises, Adj. Gross Premium Up 14.2%; Confirms Outlook
(RTTNews) - Hannover Re (HVRRY.PK) said it achieved a thoroughly satisfactory half-year result that is broadly in line with the company's expectations. The Group's operating profit was back to the level generated before the pandemic. Gross premiums saw further double-digit growth, for the period. Looking forward, Hannover Re considers itself well on track to achieve the targets set for the current fiscal year.markets.businessinsider.com
Comments / 0