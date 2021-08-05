As Zymergen Crashes 76%, Cathie Wood Piles Up $2.5M Worth Of Shares

ARK Invest ETFs have been the center of media attention and drama so far in 2021. ARK Invest, founded by Cathie Wood in 2014, has been under the microscope after having a standout year following the pandemic. Today I am focusing specifically on one ARK Invest ETF, the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK). Over the past year, ARKK has returned investors a whopping 48.75% versus Invesco QQQ ETF's (NASDAQ:QQQ) spectacular 36.63%. Even after a rough start to 2021, ARKK has outperformed QQQ by over 12%. The question investors have is whether this was solely fueled by the pandemic. If you zoom out and look at three-year returns, ARKK is up over 177% versus 108% for QQQ. That's 69% outperformance in three years.