As Zymergen Crashes 76%, Cathie Wood Piles Up $2.5M Worth Of Shares
A bullish Ark Invest on Wednesday more than doubled its stake in Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ:ZY) after it plummeted due to the company’s “immaterial” revenue warning. The Cathie Wood-led New York-based investment management firm snapped up 2.46 million shares, estimated to be worth about $20.4 million, in Zymergen on the day shares of the company closed 76.31% lower at $8.25, far below its initial public offering price of $31.markets.businessinsider.com
