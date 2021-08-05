Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

As Zymergen Crashes 76%, Cathie Wood Piles Up $2.5M Worth Of Shares

By Rachit Vats
Business Insider
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bullish Ark Invest on Wednesday more than doubled its stake in Zymergen Inc (NASDAQ:ZY) after it plummeted due to the company’s “immaterial” revenue warning. The Cathie Wood-led New York-based investment management firm snapped up 2.46 million shares, estimated to be worth about $20.4 million, in Zymergen on the day shares of the company closed 76.31% lower at $8.25, far below its initial public offering price of $31.

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Ark Invest#Zymergen Inc Lrb Nasdaq#The Cathie Wood#Arkg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksInvestorPlace

4 Stocks to Buy If You Want to Follow Cathie Wood in August

If you’re looking for stocks to buy you could do worse than investigating some of the picks made by Cathie Wood. Wood, the founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Ark Invest financial management firm based in New York City, follows an investment philosophy that is focused on disruptive and cutting edge technologies.
StocksInvestorPlace

Cathie Wood Stocks: What Names Is ARK Invest CEO Buying Now?

Cathie Wood continues to pick up stocks through her ARK Invest ETFs and we’re taking a look at some of their top investments for Tuesday. Let’s jump right into those investments below. Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) starts us off with ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) picking up 448,607 shares. Zillow (NASDAQ:Z) is next...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Is Buying These Growth Stocks -- Should You?

Popular fund manager Cathie Wood is buying shares of Coinbase and Etsy. ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood has developed a reputation for bucking Wall Street's conventional wisdom. For instance, rather than focusing on near-term price targets, she prefers to look at the big picture. ARK's portfolios are built on disruptive trends like blockchain and next-generation internet, not traditional valuation metrics.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Buy This Top Cathie Wood Stock Before It Breaks Higher

The stock price of one of Cathie Wood's top holdings has pulled back after its latest earnings report. Near-term issues shouldn't discourage investors from buying Twilio stock given its long-term potential. Twilio is rapidly adding new customers and is also driving additional spending from the existing ones. Cathie Wood, the...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

CEO Cathie Wood's ARK Invest publishes its buys and sells daily. She added to three names that posted financial results earlier this month. DraftKings, Zillow Group, and Etsy continue to trade well below their earlier highs. ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood turned heads last year after the breakthrough performance of...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Zymergen's Stock Is Crashing (Again) Today

There are two new additions to the synthetic biology company's leadership team. Continuing the roller-coaster ride that it has been on this week, shares of Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) are plummeting Friday. As of 11:12 a.m. EDT, the stock was down by 14.1%. Two changes in the synthetic biology company's C-suite may...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is Cathie Wood's ARKK ETF a Buy Now?

ARK Invest ETFs have been the center of media attention and drama so far in 2021. ARK Invest, founded by Cathie Wood in 2014, has been under the microscope after having a standout year following the pandemic. Today I am focusing specifically on one ARK Invest ETF, the ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK). Over the past year, ARKK has returned investors a whopping 48.75% versus Invesco QQQ ETF's (NASDAQ:QQQ) spectacular 36.63%. Even after a rough start to 2021, ARKK has outperformed QQQ by over 12%. The question investors have is whether this was solely fueled by the pandemic. If you zoom out and look at three-year returns, ARKK is up over 177% versus 108% for QQQ. That's 69% outperformance in three years.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

My Top Robinhood Stock to Buy Right Now

Tesla says it plans to introduce an affordable self-driving car within three years. By 2050, one analyst says, Tesla could launch a flying-car business. Demographics released about investors who use the Robinhood trading platform show that they tend to be younger, which suggests they have several decades before reaching retirement. That can have some influence on the stocks they decide to favor as investments.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Tilray's Stock Is Trading Higher After Hours

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) shares are trading higher following news the company purchased a majority position in amended MedMen convertible notes for about $165.8 million. Irwin D. Simon, Tilray's Chairman and CEO, said, "Backed by accelerating trends towards legalization globally, we are focused on building the world's leading cannabis-focused consumer branded company with a goal of $4 billion of revenue by the end of our fiscal 2024."
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

What's Going On With Palantir's Stock Today?

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) is trading higher Wednesday after Investor's Business Daily reportedly named the stock a new long trading idea. Palantir has been trending higher since the company reported better-than-expected financial results last week. Palantir reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 3...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Peter Thiel-Backed Crypto Exchange Bitpanda Raises $263M At $4.1B Valuation

Austria-based cryptocurrency exchange Bitpanda raised $263 million of funding, further increasing the firm's already sky-high valuation. What Happened: According to a Tuesday announcement, Bitpanda raised $263 million in its Series C investment round led by PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) founder Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, putting the exchange's valuation at $4.1 billion. Just...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Cathie Wood Has Responded to Michael Burry Shorting Ark ETF

Ark Invest founder and CEO Cathie Wood had some choice words for Michael Burry after it was disclosed he shorted the ARK Innovation ETF. Wood took to Twitter to air her grievances and said that "The Big Short" investor doesn’t understand the tech space. Article continues below advertisement. Wood etched...
StocksPosted by
MarketRealist

Should You Buy TuSimple Stock Like Cathie Wood or Listen to Grizzly?

TuSimple is a driverless truck company that went public in April 2021. The company priced the IPO above the range at $40. Like many other recent IPOs, it's trading below the issue price. While Cathie Wood of ARK Invest has been buying TSP stock, Grizzly Research issued a short sell report on the company. What’s the forecast for TuSimple stock and should you buy it like Wood or listen to Grizzly instead?
Businessroboticstomorrow.com

Kleiner Perkins, Tiger Global Lead Series B Investment in Rapid Robotics

San Francisco—Aug. 18, 2021—Rapid Robotics, creator of the first ready-to-work robotic machine operator, today announced $36.7M in Series B funding led by Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global, with existing investors NEA, Greycroft, Bee Partners and 468 Capital also participating. The latest round is Rapid's third in less than a year, bringing its total funding to $54.2M.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Loves These 3 Crypto Stocks

Now that the cryptocurrency bear market is ebbing, investors are looking for long-term investments. You don't have to buy cryptocurrencies directly to benefit from the increased adoption underway. ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood seems to have taken the investing world by storm. In 2020, Wood's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK)...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Allianz to buy back up to 750 million euros worth of shares

MUNICH (Reuters) - German insurer Allianz on Thursday announced plans to buy back up to 750 million euros ($888 million) worth of shares by the end of the year, after last year cancelling a buyback halfway through due to the coronavirus pandemic. When European economies went into lockdown last year,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy