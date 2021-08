The “Go Give One” campaign aims to provide 50 million doses of the vaccine to 92 countries by April 28, 2022. Benevity, Inc., the leading provider of global corporate purpose software, has partnered with the “Go Give One” campaign, created by the WHO Foundation, to enable companies and their people to join the global movement to help people in low-income countries access COVID-19 vaccines. As part of this partnership, Benevity has rolled out plug-and-play resources that its corporate clients can adopt to easily activate their employees, customers and communities to support the Go Give One campaign. Every $5 donation provides a vaccine to someone who needs it most in a country that currently has limited or no supply through the GAVI COVAX Advanced Market Commitment (AMC).