Horoscopes by Holiday

Arkansas Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARIES (March 21-April 19): One way to conquer fear is to learn all you can about what you are afraid of. Look at it; get involved with it; figure out its mechanics and preferences, what it needs and, most importantly, what it's afraid of. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): How you...

www.arkansasonline.com

Good News Network

This Week’s Inspiring Horoscopes From Rob Brezsny’s ‘Free Will Astrology’

FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week beginning July 9, 2021. Cancerian author Vladimir Mayakovsky wrote a poem about how one morning he went half-mad and conversed with the sun. At first he called the supreme radiance a “lazy clown,” complaining that it just floated through the sky for hours while he, Mayakovsky, toiled diligently at his day job painting posters. Then he dared the sun to come down and have tea with him, which, to his shock, the sun did. The poet was agitated and worried—what if the close approach of the bright deity would prove dangerous? But the visitor turned out to be friendly. They had a pleasant dialog, and in the end the sun promised to provide extra inspiration for Mayakovsky’s future poetry. I invite you to try something equally lyrical and daring, dear Cancerian.
Cosmopolitan

Your Weekly Tarot Card Reading, By Zodiac Sign

You don't need to know the difference between a three-card and a Celtic cross spread to get the most out of a tarot card reading. All you need: Your Sun sign! Here's what I do: Shuffle my tarot deck and pull out the cards in order from Aries to Pisces, plus one general card for everyone so that you can get specific advice around your personality. Let’s go!
Elite Daily

This Is Your Most Secret Fear, According To Your Zodiac Sign

If you follow or study astrology, you've probably spent hours upon hours Googling and researching your sign and the qualities associated with it. You’ve probably wondered, “Is this really how I come off?” The interpretations available about each zodiac sign tend to take a positive approach 99% of the time, which can be very uplifting — but can also feel a little too good to be true. Since there’s an array of information to be digested about the zodiac, it's not too often that you come across the not-so-fun facts about your zodiac sign, like your most secret fear.
Redbook

What You Need to Be Happy, by Zodiac Sign

Happiness isn’t one size fits all. It looks different for everyone—and yes, it’s different for each zodiac sign. Your Sun sign’s personality traits mean you thrive under unique conditions—for example, certain signs are happiest when they’re surrounded by loved ones, while others thrive when they’re alone. Once you find what makes your Sun sign soar, you’ll be ready to take on the world. Think of it as your cosmic sweet spot. (BTW, if your Sun sign’s advice doesn’t resonate with you, check your Moon sign too.)
Thought Catalog

What Each Zodiac Sign Will Learn In August 2021

You’ll learn self-discipline. You’ll work your ass off to get where you want to go. You’ll learn patience. Good things take time. You can’t fast forward to the future. You’ll learn self-love. You’ll start to see beauty in yourself that was invisible before. Cancer. You’ll learn not to jump to...
Thought Catalog

Here’s Every Zodiac Sign’s Horoscope For August 2021

August is going to be a potent time for Fire and Fixed signs. Once again, we will experience the Fixed square energy, since the Sun and New Moon will be in Leo. However, it will be a month with some smoother moments with many planets forming a stellium in Virgo, making us all more motivated to work and achieve success. The New Moon in Leo on the 8th will allow us to dream big, even if Saturn’s opposition adds some conflict. Venus enters Libra on the 16th, bringing magic, since Venus is at home in this sign. With The Full Moon in Aquarius on the 22nd, we will be reevaluating lessons from earlier this year as the themes from Saturn are intensified with this second Aquarius Moon. Virgo season begins on the same day as well, pushing us to move ahead and prioritize our routines. And things cool off with Mercury going from exalted Virgo to Libra on the 30th. Our communication patterns will be more focused on partnerships and diplomacy. This month has a lot of things to offer and lots of opportunities for new beginnings. It’s all about how brave we feel to step out of our comfort zone.
Elite Daily

The Struggle Will Be So Real For These 3 Zodiac Signs Throughout August

August is here, the sun is shining, the pool is warm, and the sky is blue. What could go wrong? Well, as it turns out... a lot. When the weather is perfect and you’re constantly being inundated with “fun” and you’re still not having a good time, it can definitely make you feel even worse. The sun may be in vibrant, glowing, and gregarious Leo, but that doesn’t mean it’s going to make all your problems go away. If you’re one of the zodiac signs who will have the worst month of August 2021, you may be feeling the summertime sadness.
TODAY.com

August horoscope: See what the stars have in store for you this month

Astrologically speaking, August is going to be a very intense month. This means that we will have breakthroughs, shake-ups, breakups and breakdowns. If we embrace the changes at hand, we’ll each be able to transform into the person we are meant to be with ease. These are the key astrological...
Elite Daily

These Are The 9 Best Zodiac Pairs For Marriage, So Go Put A Ring On It

When you think about astrological compatibility, it might be in terms of dating or sexual chemistry. In other words, usually, the short-term. But as it turns out, the stars also have plenty of advice to offer when it comes to long-term compatibility, and in particular the best zodiac pairs for marriage. And while short-term and long-term compatibility might share some common qualities — like whether or not your personality types work well together, along with emotional and sexual harmony — marriage compatibility takes additional factors into consideration. For example, for signs to be compatible for marriage, they need to have shared elements, like values, goals, and preferred lifestyle, since you'll be sharing a life together.
Elite Daily

August Will Be A Golden Month For 3 Zodiac Signs

August has officially arrived, fanning the flames of Leo season. Embrace the golden and glimmering vibrations of this fixed fire sign, because it could help you tap into your creativity, as well as unleash your ability to let loose and have fun. Everything simply feels more alive when the sun is in Leo, which is probably due to the fact that the sun literally rules over Leo. In this zodiac sign, the sun always shines brightest and boldest, which is one reason why August 2021 will be the best month for these zodiac signs: Aries, Leo, and Virgo. If your sun or rising sign happens to fall under any of the aforementioned trio, you better get ready for a grand time.
sevendaysvt
sevendaysvt

Free Will Astrology (8/4/21)

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The next two months will be a propitious time for you and your intimate allies to grow closer by harnessing the power of your imaginations. I urge you to be inventive in dreaming up ways to educate and entertain each other. Seek frisky adventures together that will delight you. Here's a poem by Vyacheslav Ivanov that I hope will stimulate you: "We are two flames in a midnight forest. We are two meteors that fly at night, a two-pointed arrow of one fate. We are two steeds whose bridle is held by one hand. We are two eyes of a single gaze, two quivering wings of one dream, two-voiced lips of single mysteries. We are two arms of a single cross."
Vice
Vice

Monthly Horoscope: Sagittarius, August 2021

The sun is in heart-centered Leo, a bold, courageous fire sign like yourself, dear Sagittarius. You’re inspired to do what you love most: travel, learn, and expand beyond your usual routine. You’re all about gaining new life experiences, and Leo season is a wonderful time for you to explore everything the world has to offer!
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 1, 2021: Aries, don’t make new promises this week; Aquarius, facts are in doubt

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Oona Laurence was born in New York City on this day in 2002. This birthday star voiced the role of Hedgehog on the animated series “Summer Camp Island.” She has also appeared on episodes of “Blindspot,” “Orange is the New Black” and “Law & Order: SVU.” On the big screen, Laurence’s film work includes parts in “Lost Girls,” “Bad Moms” and “The Beguiled.” Laurence played the title role in the Broadway production of “Matilda the Musical.”
Red Bluff Daily News

Horoscopes Aug. 6, 2021: Vera Farmiga, be the pillar of strength

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Vera Farmiga, 48; Geri Halliwell, 49; M. Night Shyamalan, 51; Michelle Yeoh, 59. Happy Birthday: Distance yourself from inconsistency and people who are erratic or disruptive or who take you for granted. Build an environment conducive to success and happiness. Be the pillar of strength. Strive for perfection, reach your goal and make decisions that encourage others to stand by your side and support your efforts. The decisions you make will change your life for years to come. Your numbers are 9, 14, 22, 28, 31, 39, 45.
horoscope.com

August 2021 New Moon in Leo Horoscopes

This month’s new moon makes its star-powered debut on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 6:50am PT in the glitzy and glamorous sign of Leo. As the sun, moon, and Mercury (planet of communication) all align in Leo’s fiery lair, we’re being asked to bravely take action toward our passions. It’s a time to courageously follow our hearts, channel our inner superstars, and establish ourselves as the mighty rulers of our own destinies.
registerpublications.com

August 2-6

ARIES – Mar 21/Apr 20 Aries, feelings of nostalgia may come over you this week, prompting you to look at old family movies or thumb through photo albums. Enjoy this trip down Memory Lane. TAURUS – Apr 21/May 21 It is good to remain positive and keep an open mind,...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse.com

Horoscope for Aug. 7, 2021: Leo, meditate on fresh starts; Libra, romantic notions spark

BIRTHDAY STAR: Actress Francesca Eastwood was born in Redding, Calif., on this day in 1993. This birthday gal is the daughter of Hollywood legend Clint Eastwood, and she starred with her famous family in the short-lived 2012 reality series “Mrs. Eastwood & Company.” She has also appeared on episodes of “Twin Peaks,” “Fargo” and “Heroes Reborn.” Eastwood’s film rsum includes roles in “A Violent Separation,” “Outlaws and Angels” and “True Crime.”
Elite Daily

Leo’s New Moon Horoscope Promises A Confident Streak For Every Sign

Leo season is a time to put yourself first. After the cosmic events of Cancer season, you definitely deserve it. To me, there are definitely a couple reasons why these two seasons take place one after the other: they’re the king and queen of the sky and, therefore, a bit of a package deal; they represent two very different sides of the human experience. The moon (Cancer’s planetary ruler) speaks to our inner emotions, our body, and how we nurture it, while the sun (Leo’s planetary ruler) speaks to how we shine, what we’re known for, and how we express ourselves. It’s only right that Leo season takes place at the height of summer, when temperatures are at their hottest and you’re likely wearing minimal clothing to soak up the sun’s rays. Leo season is a time for your confidence to really be pushed to the forefront, and the new moon in Leo on Aug. 8 is leading the way. You’ll see this in the ways it affects your zodiac sign.

