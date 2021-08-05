ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Bluegrass, fried chicken are festival’s features at Ozark Folk Center park

After a year absence because of COVID-19, the Milan Bluegrass Festival is back. The annual event will take place Aug. 5-7 and will be one day shorter than usual. “We went to three days because, at the time (of planning), we didn’t even know if we were going to have a festival. We are just happy that we can have it,” said Mark Gaynier, festival organizer. “I think we can do it safely. I have friends in Ohio and Florida who are having festivals. They say they are getting large crowds. People are ready.”