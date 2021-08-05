Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Festival

ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Bluegrass, fried chicken are festival’s features at Ozark Folk Center park

Arkansas Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOzark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View will host the Bluegrass & Fried Chicken Festival, Friday and Saturday. The music festival will feature shows each night and a Saturday matinee at the park's 1,000-seat indoor Ozark Highlands Theater; the Saturday night show will feature area and nationally touring bluegrass bands. Headliners The Po' Ramblin' Boys and Fast Track will each perform two sets on Friday and Saturday.

www.arkansasonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William Shakespeare
Person
Leonard Bernstein
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Festival#Art Works#Performing Arts#Bluegrass#Sylamore Special#Ozark Legacy#Ticketleap Com#Stone Bank#The Arkansas Arts Council#Skillet Restaurant#Ozark Highlands Theater#Simmons Bank#The Arts Science Center#Fenix Arts#Democrat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
Wilkesboro, NCWilkes Journal Patriot

Festival vendors, other features

The following booths will be in the Carolina West Wireless Community Commons in downtown Wilkesboro during Saturday’s Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival. 2. Mountain Pride Crafts (Jamie V. Greene), baby items, candles, body care items, quilts and wood products;. 3. S&S Creations (Sharon Spears), cloth craft items;. 4. Woodworking...
Franklin, TNwilliamsonherald.com

Bluegrass festival, St. Paul’s barbecue promote Franklin culture

The 2021 edition of the Bluegrass Along the Harpeth music festival and 61st annual Men of St. Paul’s barbecue welcomed huge audiences and lines of attendees to Franklin over the weekend. At the bluegrass festival in downtown Franklin, fans from all around the country were connected by artists and a...
Rockland Parent

GARNER Arts Center’s 2021 Outdoor Film Festival Lineup Announced

As an interdisciplinary arts center, GARNER Arts Center prides itself on providing the community of northern Rockland County with cutting-edge art exhibitions, accessible immersive art events, concerts, performance, experiential art education, and large-scale annual festivals. One such event is GARNER’s Outdoor Shorts Film Festival 2021: The New Normal. This year’s outdoor film shorts festival will be held Aug. 20-21, and it’s sponsored by Rockland County Tourism, Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc., New York State Council on the Arts, and The Ebanietti Family.
Klamath County, ORHerald and News

Klamath Folk Festival available on-demand for limited time

Missed the six-hours of main stage music at the Klamath Folk Festival, or simply want to relive the fun? The Klamath Folk Alliance and Ross Ragland Theater have it covered, now offering for a limited time the complete six-hour main stage concert on-demand for a limited time. Held Saturday, July...
Manitowish Waters, WILeader-Telegram

Popular Midsummer Bluegrass Music Festival returns to Manitowish Waters

MANITOWISH WATERS -- The 32nd annual Midsummer Bluegrass Music Festival will be Thursday through Sunday at Cozy Cove Tavern, 32 N. U.S. 51, Manitowish Waters. This year’s outdoor event features several headline artists/ bands: Seldom Scene, a bluegrass supergroup that originates from Maryland; Irene Kelley & Her Band from Nashville; Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tym’n from Tennessee; Chicago based and internationally known Henhouse Prowlers; West Coast country star Deke Dickerson; and Feed The Dog, hailing from the Upper Midwest.
Lompoc Record

PCPA's opening night at Solvang Festival Theater entertains hundreds

PCPA cast members took the Solvang Festival Theater stage for the opening night of "Together: A Musical Journey" on July 21, after more than a year apart due to the pandemic. Hundreds gathered for a night under the stars at Solvang's outdoor theater, according to PCPA's group sales manager Kelly Stegall.
Livermore, CAindependentnews.com

Livermore's SPARC on the Park, Hispanic Heritage Center to Feature Latin Music Concert at Stockmen's Park

Downtown Livermore will come alive Saturday, July 31, with the SPARC on the Park concert series. In celebration of the area’s diverse cultures, the newly renamed SPARC Theater is co-producing with Hispanic Heritage Center an evening of music, performance and celebration at the newly built Stockmen’s Park, located in the heart of downtown Livermore. Shakespeare’s Associates, which produces Shakespeare in the Vineyard and have a development agreement with the City of Livermore to build Black Box theater, stated in a press release that it is focusing its energy on collaborations that strengthen the community.
Northampton, MAthereminder.com

Back Porch Bluegrass Festival slated for August

NORTHAMPTON – Signature Sounds will be hosting its first-ever Back Porch Bluegrass Festival at the Pines Theater in Look Memorial Park. The festival will start at 12 p.m. and run through 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15. Jim Olsen, president and co-founder of Signature Sounds, said after the Back Porch Festival...
greensboro.com

N.C. Folk Festival announces 7 more performers

GREENSBORO — Jazz trombonist Wycliffe Gordon and six other artists have joined the performer lineup for the N.C. Folk Festival from Sept. 10 to 12. Festival organizers announced Friday that the seven performers — Gordon, Caique Vidal & Batuque/Oxente Brazilian Drumming, Conjunto Guantanamo, Javier Montano, Hard Drive, Mari Black and the Malpass Brothers — will play at the free outdoor multicultural festival.
Milan, MIMonroe Evening News

Milan Bluegrass Festival returns next month

After a year absence because of COVID-19, the Milan Bluegrass Festival is back. The annual event will take place Aug. 5-7 and will be one day shorter than usual. “We went to three days because, at the time (of planning), we didn’t even know if we were going to have a festival. We are just happy that we can have it,” said Mark Gaynier, festival organizer. “I think we can do it safely. I have friends in Ohio and Florida who are having festivals. They say they are getting large crowds. People are ready.”
chesterfield.gov

SPICE Cultural Festival Announces Entertainment

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA — We’re less than three weeks away from the inaugural SPICE Cultural Festival and we have an exciting entertainment lineup planned featuring music from around the world. The SPICE Festival kick-offs on Friday, Aug. 13, from 6-9 p.m., with musical entertainment from Mighty Joshua, an award-winning reggae...
eastgreenwichnews.com

Newport Folk Festival, Part 1

Above: For Sunday’s closing act, the legendary Chaka Khan joined Allison Russell’s Once & Future Sounds, along with other performers from the weekend. Like a lot of us, the Newport Folk Festival spent the pandemic seeing the world anew. During the first three-day “set” of its six-day music marathon, the festival featured lots of acts that weren’t as well known as in previous years (exceptions, of course, included the venerable Randy Newman), but the performers definitely reflected this moment in American music. The Sunday finale, Allison Russell’s Once & Future Sounds, featured the biggest surprise of the first three days, funk legend Chaka Khan.
Winfield, KSctnewsonline.com

Bluegrass festival pushes vaccines; will offer streaming

Organizers of the 49th Walnut Valley Festival have announced a number of measures designed to provide for a safe hybrid festival this September. After a vaccination campaign in August, the festival will provide for those who wish to attend in person, but also provide live streaming for those who would rather not venture onto the grounds. Vaccinated festival-goers will also be able to get a special “I Pick Live Music” wristband and memorial pick at the Information Booth once on grounds.
1310kfka.com

Bluegrass And Blues Festival

Northern Colorado is bringing some of the Front Range’s most revered musicians in the genre to the stage on Saturday.The Bluegrass & Brews Festival will be from noon to 8 p.m. at The Foundry Plaza, in downtown Loveland at 2nd and 3rd Streets. Organizers say the free event promises refreshing brews from award-winning breweries and energetic sets from local talent.
longislandmediagroup.com

The 19th Annual Long Island Bluegrass & Roots Music Festival

The Babylon Citizens Council on the Arts (BACCA) and the Town of Babylon, in cooperation with Suffolk County and the Bluegrass Club of Long Island, brings the 19th Annual Long Island Bluegrass & Roots Music Festival to Tanner Park in Copiague, NY, located in a beautiful setting on the Great South Bay of Long Island, on August 21, 2021. There will be seven hours of continuous music from 12PM to 7PM, as well as workshops and a jamming area for attendees who wish to bring their instruments, fun activities, and food vendors.
KFOX 14

KFOX14's Robert Holguin to feature short at Plaza Classic Film Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — This year's Plaza Classic Film Festival is showcasing local talent, including KFOX14's evening anchor. Robert Holguin is among 13 artists on the festival's "Local Flavor" program. "Neighbor of the Year," a 10-minute pandemic satire, will be screened Friday at 7:30 at the Abraham Chavez Theater.
graingertoday.com

One-day festival ripe with entertainment

RUTLEDGE – The Grainger County Tomato Festival kicked off and wound down the same day, Saturday, July 24, but it was a day filled to the brim with activity and entertainment. Held in the aftermath of the past year’s social restrictions, this year’s abbreviated festival made up for what it...

Comments / 0

Community Policy