ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: Bluegrass, fried chicken are festival’s features at Ozark Folk Center park
Ozark Folk Center State Park in Mountain View will host the Bluegrass & Fried Chicken Festival, Friday and Saturday. The music festival will feature shows each night and a Saturday matinee at the park's 1,000-seat indoor Ozark Highlands Theater; the Saturday night show will feature area and nationally touring bluegrass bands. Headliners The Po' Ramblin' Boys and Fast Track will each perform two sets on Friday and Saturday.www.arkansasonline.com
