The Riot Comedy Show presents American AF with Patrick Eady

Melissa Villaseñor broke barriers by becoming the first-ever Latina cast member of Saturday Night Live. A comedic impressions expert, she got her start as a semifinalist on America's Got Talent. Villaseñor has voiced characters on Cartoon Network's OK K.O.! and Adventure Time, Comedy Central's TripTank, Fox's American Dad, Family Guy, and most recently, Disney Pixar's Toy Story 4. She has received a Golden Globe nomination for her work on the animated feature Ralph Breaks the Internet. She can be seen on camera in HBO's Crashing and Barry, Fullscreen's Alone Together, and of course, Saturday Night Live. Most recently, Villaseñor hosted the 2021 Spirit Awards.