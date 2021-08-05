The Riot Comedy Show presents American AF with Patrick Eady
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. American AF is a monthly comedy competition that pits some of the best local comedians against each other, with the audience voting their favorite to win The Riot's championship belt. The show features Patrick Eady and his hand-selected showcase of comedians that includes military veterans and other proud Americans.houston.culturemap.com
