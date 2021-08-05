Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Riot Comedy Show presents American AF with Patrick Eady

culturemap.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. American AF is a monthly comedy competition that pits some of the best local comedians against each other, with the audience voting their favorite to win The Riot's championship belt. The show features Patrick Eady and his hand-selected showcase of comedians that includes military veterans and other proud Americans.

houston.culturemap.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy Show#Riot#American Af#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Related
Austin, TXAustin 360

Andrew Dice Clay coming to Austin for two comedy shows in August

Comedian Andrew Dice Clay — who rocketed to notoriety in the 1980s for his controversial onstage persona's homophobic and misogynist jokes — is coming to Austin. Clay is set for two nights at Vulcan Gas Company, under the Big Laugh Comedy banner, on Aug. 14 and 15. Eleanor Kerrigan will open.
CelebritiesPosted by
Deadline

Neil Patrick Harris To Headline Darren Star’s Netflix Comedy Series ‘Uncoupled’ Co-Created By Jeffrey Richman

EXCLUSIVE: Neil Patrick Harris is returning to comedy series television in a big way. The former How I Met Your Mother star has been tapped as the lead in Uncoupled, Netflix’s new comedy series created and executive produced by Younger and Emily in Paris creator/executive producer Darren Star and longtime Modern Family executive producer Jeffrey Richman. Harris also will executive produce the high-profile show from MTV Entertainment Studios and Jax Media. Filming is slated to begin in New York later this year. Uncoupled centers on Michael (Harris), who thought his life was perfect until his husband blindsides him by walking out the...
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

Sweet Action Comedy Presents: Paper Jam (near LA)

Sweet Action Comedy Presents: PAPER JAM! with Adam Conover! Lets Get Sticky!. Celebrity chef DAN PAUSTIAN making another appearance whipping up some of his famous fiddles. KEG from boomtown brewery. And most importantly, ADAM CONOVER from Tru TV’s Adam Ruins Everything will be headlining the darn thing!. Get out of...
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Comedy show is Friday in Olean

OLEAN — Comedians from all across the Southern Tier will appear at Ravyn and Robyn Lounge, 239 N. Union St., on Friday at 7 p.m. A headline in Tuesday’s edition of the Times Herald incorrectly indicated the show is in September. Tickets are $15 pre-sale and $20 at the door,...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

ABC To Develop Mexican-American Family Comedy

ABC is teaming up with Grace Parra Janney (Solar Opposites) to develop a Mexican-American family comedy, drawing on inspiration from her own Texas family, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives) will direct the potential pilot. The untitled comedy would center around an upper-middle-class Mexican family in the...
TV & Videoscbslocal.com

Never Too Late Comedy Game Show

Part late night show. Part game show. All fun. Join comedian and writer Jon Savitt at the Phoenix Theater for an evening of conversation, trivia, games and laughs. For more on Never Too Late, click here.
TV & Videosthecomedybureau.com

This Is My Stop Comedy Show (in NYC)

Free outdoor comedy on a rooftop in Williamsburg, Brooklyn! Every Friday at 8pm. Secret location, fire lineups featuring comics from all over. Anhtriet Tran and Bassam Shawl host this weekly stand-up comedy showcase featuring comedians from Late Night, Comedy Central, Netflix, HBO and more!. Featuring: Eric Frost, Gerrie Lim, Fumi...
Saint Marys, PACourier-Express

Maker's Warehouse sponsoring comedy show set for Nov. 13

ST MARYS — Maker’s Warehouse of St. Marys is sponsoring a community night of well-needed, good clean laughter featuring Comedian Jeff Allen. On Nov. 13, dinner will start at 5:30 p.m., with Allen’s show, “The America I grew up in,” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Seating is limited. Allen’s rapid-fire humor...
New York City, NYthecomedybureau.com

SCHMOOZE. A Comedy Show. (in NYC)

Every Tuesday night SCHMOOZE brings you NYC’s hottest comedians as seen on Late Night TV, Comedy Central & more. Hosted by Lucie Pohl and Chase DuRousseau in the backroom of the East Village’s Garden of Eden August Laura. New line ups every week. And free dates. Yes, the fruit. Come...
Corning, NYNewsChannel 36

Four Fights Distilling hosting a comedy show

CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) - A comedy show is happening at Four Fights Distilling. This event will help bring laughter and brighten people's faces after a long 17 months of a global pandemic. According to our media partner the Star Gazette, the distillery's new owner Jason Smith is hosting the night....
TV & Videoscreativeloafing.com

Fifth Place Comedy Presents Alex Hooper

Alex Hooper is a stand-up comedian, actor and professional roaster. He delights crowds by blending dark humor with silly positivity. His joke writing is clever and fearless. Onstage he bursts with energy. Alex shines just like his sparkly wardrobe. He’s headlined clubs all over the world. And whether it’s an audience of 11 or 11,000 – Alex leaves comedy goers begging for more.
Entertainmentwschronicle.com

Local venue off to a hot start with comedy shows

Some say that laughter is the best medicine. With everything that has transpired over the last year and half, now is the best time to put that to the test. Noticing there was a need for smiles, Winston’s own, Brittany Ward, decided to start up the Vibez & Canvas Laugh Lounge.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Review: The Patrick Star Show “The Haunting of Star House”

Patrick hires cheap ghosts to haunt his house. However, he ends up getting just what he paid for. Patrick’s show is getting a minor change this week, and by that, I do not mean a change of pants. Nickelodeon’s spin-off is shortening the amount of new weekly mini-stories from two to one starting today. Probably to give viewers a chance to breathe from all of the random silliness presented in the show. So what better way to appreciate this occasion than with an episode that’ll make things go bump in the night?
TV & Videosculturemap.com

Moontower Comedy Club presents Melissa Villaseñor

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Melissa Villaseñor broke barriers by becoming the first-ever Latina cast member of Saturday Night Live. A comedic impressions expert, she got her start as a semifinalist on America’s Got Talent. Villaseñor has voiced characters on Cartoon Network’s OK K.O.! and Adventure Time, Comedy Central’s TripTank, Fox’s American Dad, Family Guy, and most recently, Disney Pixar’s Toy Story 4. She has received a Golden Globe nomination for her work on the animated feature Ralph Breaks the Internet. She can be seen on camera in HBO’s Crashing and Barry, Fullscreen’s Alone Together, and of course, Saturday Night Live. Most recently, Villaseñor hosted the 2021 Spirit Awards.
TV & Videosbubbleblabber.com

Recap: The Patrick Star Show Comic-Con@Home 2021

After making its debut on Nickelodeon two weeks ago, The Patrick Star Show takes its random silliness straight to Comic-Con@Home. The panel, which SYFY Wire’s Tara Bennett moderated, featured voice actors Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick Star), Tom Wilson (Cecil Star), Cree Summer (Bunny Star), Jill Talley (Squidina Star), and Dana Snyder (GrandPat). Also joining in on the fun were the show’s executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Waller.
New York City, NYthecomedybureau.com

Whoa Nelly! A Non-Stop Comedy Variety Show (in NYC)

Littlefield is now an all-vaccinated event space. Please note that all patrons attending in-person shows must show proof of vaccination. Seating for this show is on a first come, first served basis. More info can be found on littlefield’s homepage. This comedy-variety show has everything! Cartoons! Humor writers! Stand Up...
Massillon, OHPosted by
Terrence Jacobs

This August, Krack Pots Comedy Club presents: Luke Thayer Live

MASSILLON, OH - Come to Krackpots Comedy Club on Sunday, August 7, at 14 Lincoln Way W. Massillon, OH 44647 to see Luke Thayer's comedic stylings. Luke Thayer is both amusing and biting, with an unconventional take on societal standards and an in-depth understanding of human behavior. He views the world through a prism that encompasses his childhood, parenthood, and neighborhood.
Oneonta, NYDaily Star

Music and comedy to be presented by Players

ONEONTA — A Mountain View Players production of music and comedy called “Waiting for...” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, and 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at the First United Presbyterian “Red Door” Church at the corner of Main Street and Walling Avenue in Oneonta. The Walling Avenue entrance will be used for the shows.

Comments / 0

Community Policy