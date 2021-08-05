Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CORRECTED-Continental sees chips crunch persisting in 2021

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago

(Corrects quarter in the first paragraph, analysts forecast in second paragraph)

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - German automotive supplier Continental AG reported better than expected second-quarter sales on Thursday but said bottlenecks in the supply of chips and rising raw material prices will impact the industry throughout 2021.

Continental said sales came in at 9.9 billion euros ($11.72 billion)in the second quarter, up almost 50% on the year and beating analyst estimates of 9.8 billion euros.

The company cut its growth forecast for the production of passenger and light commercial vehicles in 2021 owing to the chip supply crunch and now expects a production increase of 8% to 10%, down from a previous forecast for 9% to 12%. ($1 = 0.8449 euros) (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Emma Thomasson and David Goodman )

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Continental Ag#Commercial Vehicles#Automotive#German#Continental Ag
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Toshiba returns to Q1 profit, in line with estimates

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s Toshiba Corp on Thursday reported a first-quarter operating profit that was in line with analyst estimates, helped by cost cuts and a recovery from a pandemic-driven hit to demand. The Japanese conglomerate, which is conducting a strategic review, posted an operating profit of 14.53...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Faurecia, Plastic Omnium, Mahle submit offers for Hella - source

MUNICH, Aug 12 (Reuters) - French car parts suppliers Faurecia, Cie Plastic Omnium and Germany’s Mahle have submitted offers for German automotive lighting group Hella, a person familiar with the matter said. All three offers are at the expected level of around 60 euros per share, the person said. ($1...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Toshiba returns to Q1 profit on demand for automotive chips

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp (6502.T) said on Thursday it swung back to profit in the first quarter, as sales of automotive chips and hard disk drives recover from a pandemic-driven slump in demand. The scandal-hit Japanese conglomerate also said it has been working on the selection of...
Economyautodealertodaymagazine.com

Top Japanese Automakers Warn Chip Shortage Will Persist

Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co. joined other automakers in warning that the global chip shortage will persist. Their warnings followed Toyota posting record quarterly earnings and Honda raising its annual profit forecast. Automakers warn of continued chip supply and parts disruptions as COVID-19 surges again across the globe.
EconomyMetro International

Toyota, Honda beat profit estimates but warn of extended chip crunch

TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp posted record quarterly earnings and Honda Motor Co raised its annual profit forecast on Wednesday as post-lockdown sales surge, but the pair joined other automakers in warning that the global chip shortage would persist. A resurgence in COVID-19 cases has disrupted parts supplies and production...
EconomyCNBC

Toyota posts record profit but is cautious on outlook as chip crunch weighs

Toyota posted a record quarterly operating profit as pandemic-hit sales rebounded, but refrained from raising its full-year estimate citing Covid-19 challenges and chip shortages. Its shares fell 2% in afternoon trading on Wednesday, with some investors disappointed that the company had not lifted its profit guidance. The company has seen...
Businessspglobal.com

US automakers see semiconductor shortage persisting through 2021

US automakers expect supply issues due to the global shortage of semiconductor chips to persist throughout 2021 and are putting in long-term solutions to de-risk their supply chain, executives say. Not registered?. Receive daily email alerts, subscriber notes & personalize your experience. The issue of semiconductor supply remains fluid, General...
Dallas, TXPosted by
Dallas Business Journal

Sabre CEO sees ‘decent acceleration’ even as COVID effects persist

Sabre CEO Sean Menke sees some better times in the travel sector as his company gets more demand from customers — even as challenges remain. “We definitely saw decent acceleration in the second quarter; a lot of that was still led by North America, specifically the United States,” said Menke, whose Southlake-based company provides software to the airline industry, during a call with journalists on Tuesday.
Austin, TXPosted by
Reuters

Infineon production outages compound automotive chip supply crunch

BERLIN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chipmaker Infineon Technologies (IFXGn.DE) said on Tuesday that production outages at two of its plants had hit deliveries to core automotive clients, as the German car industry battles the worst supply crunch in three decades. Just as Munich-based Infineon was recovering from a winter storm...
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford Execs Say Chip Shortage Likely To Persist Through June 2022

Opinions on when, exactly, the semiconductor chip shortage might actually end vary greatly depending on who one asks. Executives at Ford’s rival automakers Stellantis and Daimler don’t believe things will improve until later in 2022, while other estimates say the shortage will either end by the conclusion of 2021 or persist for years to come. Ford CEO Jim Farley recently said that he believes the chip shortage will begin to ease as soon as Q4, but it seems that other Blue Oval executives have a more pessimistic view of the problem.
Hartsville News Journal

Correction

The Pee Dee Supply ad that ran in our July 28th edition listed an incorrect phone number. The correct number is 843-623-5050. We apologize for any inconvenience.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Renault sees 2021 profit despite chip crunch, raw material costs

LONDON/PARIS July 30 (Reuters) - French carmaker Renault (RENA.PA) said on Friday it expected to deliver a full-year 2021 profit even as a global shortage in semiconductor chips and rising raw material costs crimped production. Renault said it now expected the chip shortage to lead to a production loss of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Coca Cola HBC seals Egypt deal after first-half profit jump

(Reuters) - Coca Cola HBC on Thursday agreed to buy a majority stake in Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Egypt for $427 million after the Swiss-based soft drinks bottler reported a surge in half-year profits. A unit of HBC will buy about 94.7% of the Egyptian company from its major shareholders...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Boston tech companies see sales hit from chip shortage

The global shortage of semiconductor chips that has plagued the car industry and held up orders of everything from laptops to gaming consoles is also slowing the local economy. Several of the Boston area’s largest tech companies and manufacturers have cited the chip shortage as cutting into sales, which in turn could depress hiring, new investments, and tax revenues.
TechnologyMetro International

Lenovo sees pandemic-driven PC demand persisting as profit jumps

SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China’s Lenovo Group Ltd said it expects strong demand for personal computers to continue until at least 2025 as the pandemic permanently changes how people live and work, after it reported a more than doubling in first-quarter profit. The world’s biggest maker of personal computers (PC) said it...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

LG Elec cuts Q2 operating profit by 21% after GM Bolt EV recall

SEOUL (Reuters) -South Korea’s LG Electronics Inc said on Tuesday it has revised down its second quarter operating profit by more than a fifth to reflect a provision for recall costs for General Motor Co’s Bolt electric vehicles (EVs). It said operating profit for the three months to end-June was...
Businesswhtc.com

VW joins Tesla in call for lower import tax on EVs in India

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Volkswagen AG, the world’s second-largest carmaker, is calling for lower import duties on electric cars in India to help drive demand for clean vehicles, echoing Tesla’s recent pitch which has divided the country’s auto industry. Cutting duties on electric vehicles (EVs) even to 25% – from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy