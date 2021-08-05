Cancel
Russian Cultural Center presents Art and Wine Evening

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. This Art and Wine Evening will focus on the history of Matryoshka, a famous Russian nesting doll. With mixed media, guests will paint this symbol of Russian folk art. For inspiration, guests can visit the Russian Cultural Center gift shop and check out a collection of unique Russian nesting dolls.

