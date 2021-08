All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Riot Comedy Show will present a unique comedy experience, Off Script, where the audience is encouraged to speak to the comics during their sets, talk to the host, Arielle Isaac Norman, along with a featured lineup including Mikey Swenson, Heather Keith, Radu Bondar and Tre Tutson. Guests get to be the best friend or worst enemy of a comedian in this interactive comedy show.