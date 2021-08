Kershaw (forearm) threw a bullpen session Saturday and will pitch in a simulated game Tuesday, David Vassegh of AM 570 LA Sports reports. Kershaw has been out since early July with forearm inflammation, and while any arm issue is worrisome for a pitcher, this particular injury doesn't appear to be anything close to a worst-case scenario. The veteran lefty resumed playing catch Monday and is moving fairly quickly through the typical steps of a throwing progression. He doesn't have a clear return date but appears to be on track to return sometime in the first half of August if he completes his simulated game without issues. When exactly he returns to the active roster depends on how many rehab outings the Dodgers want him to throw.