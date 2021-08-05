Northeast Ohio Weather: Warming trend the rest of the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Not much in the way of clouds today. High pressure overhead. High temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range. Clear sky tonight. Temperatures dip into the 60s overnight. The air mass continues to warm tomorrow. We went with a mix of clouds and sunshine. A bit more humid. Afternoon temperatures well in the 80s. A warm Saturday as well. Mixed clouds and sun. A small chance of a pop up thunderstorms in the afternoon. High temperatures in the 80s. It looks like a little better risk of some storms Saturday evening.