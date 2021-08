Pre-6 a.m. Globex Prices: December corn is down 1 1/2 cents, November soybeans are up 5 1/2 cents and September KC wheat is up 4 1/2 cents. CME Globex Recap: Early Friday, Dow Jones futures are slightly higher early Friday with markets mixed in Asia and Europe. Investors are still wary of the coronavirus delta variant and are watching for any hint of economic slowdown. The U.S. Labor Department will have reports on nonfarm payrolls and U.S. unemployment in July out at 7:30 a.m. CDT Friday. According to the Wall Street Journal, nonfarm payrolls are expected to be up 845,000.