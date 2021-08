It was a busy morning in Tuscaloosa, as the Nick's Kids Jubilee took over downtown for a joyous celebration of philanthropy, family and football. The occasion was headlined by several city leaders and the first family of football themselves: the Sabans. Mayor Walt Maddox, the Tuscaloosa City Council and local business leaders joined the Sabans to honor the Nick's Kids Foundation, a charitable organization run by the Sabans that seeks to empower and enrich the lives of West Alabama's children.