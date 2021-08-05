Letter: Thank you, Franklin Community Schools

Over the past several weeks we have witnessed distress in our school community as some have become aggressively vocal about the way they believe our schools should be run. We have listened to our community members rail against equity and inclusion practices while repeating the well-worn rhetoric of racial divide. We have watched community members cry out that their personal liberties and rights are being violated while simultaneously demanding that their personal beliefs be imposed upon the entire community, without recognizing their irony. We have grown concerned that members of our community have become disassociated with our modern and diverse community.