Gone are the days when you had to use cash or even plastic money to conduct transactions. As per Global Payments Report, 52% of online purchases are done via digital wallets. Also, there has been a 42% decline in cash as a mode of traditional payment. These days you can perform a myriad of financial transactions with the help of an app that you can easily access on mobile, laptop, computer, or any other device. Hence, the concept of Digital Wallets has come into being.