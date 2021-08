There are many reasons why you should opt for a medically supervised weight loss plan. Primary among these reasons is that having a doctor supervise your weight loss ensures that they will monitor your overall health and well-being so you achieve the safest and most effective results. For example, a doctor will monitor your blood pressure during your program. In this way, they can benchmark your progress and prevent a significant hypertensive crisis. Additionally, most doctors will perform a complete medical workup. In this way, the doctor can reassure you that you're not taking any steps that could harm your health. This is particularly important because many diets promise quick results but subject you to dangerous deficiencies. With a doctor-supervised diet, however, this is never a risk.