I won’t deny that I was furious over the comparison of Centreville’s Private Jeff Davis to that of the Confederate President and the subsequent stripping of his name from the oldest cabin on Camp Wright. By now the entire story has been told over and over, so I won’t go into details on this issue. Please, save your breath, I already know that the United States has lived through some unsavory times. I also know that the American people have moved toward a more just society in an attempt to live up to its founding doctrine.