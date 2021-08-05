Governor Newsom, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Vilsack and Forest Service Chief Moore Discuss State-Federal Efforts to Build Wildfire Resilience
Elk Creek, CA…On the heels of a White House wildfire briefing with Western state governors last week, Governor Gavin Newsom today joined U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and U.S. Forest Service Fire Chief Randy Moore at the burn scar of the 2020 August Complex to discuss state and federal collaboration on wildfire response, fuels management and other efforts to build wildfire resilience amid extreme climate impacts across the West.thepinetree.net
