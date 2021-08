This Saturday’s UFC Vegas 33 card has a new co-main event following a rash of last-minute scratches that led to three fights being canceled. The world’s leading MMA promotion’s next event takes place this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, with top-15 ranked middleweights Sean Strickland and Uriah Hall in the headliner. Both Strickland and Hall are currently riding four-fight win streaks and the winner of this fight seems poised to fight someone in the upper echelon of the division. Fortunately, Strickland vs. Hall has not been affected and the fight will go on as planned.