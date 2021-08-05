Correa Goes Yard On Joe Kelly in Astros 7-5 Loss to Dodgers

The Astros scarcely had a chance in this one from the outset, as starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi got tattooed, allowing four runs in the first inning, and seven runs total in three innings pitched. And in one of the strangest inversions of Astros baseball reality imaginable, it was the bullpen that shone tonight, going five innings without allowing a run. The Dodger runs in the first inning came off two homers, one a lead-off homer by Mookie Betts, the other a three-run shot by Will Smith.