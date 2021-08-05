Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Correa Goes Yard On Joe Kelly in Astros 7-5 Loss to Dodgers

By Yahoo! Sports
dailydodgers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Astros scarcely had a chance in this one from the outset, as starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi got tattooed, allowing four runs in the first inning, and seven runs total in three innings pitched. And in one of the strangest inversions of Astros baseball reality imaginable, it was the bullpen that shone tonight, going five innings without allowing a run. The Dodger runs in the first inning came off two homers, one a lead-off homer by Mookie Betts, the other a three-run shot by Will Smith.

www.dailydodgers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
Jake Odorizzi
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Watch security guard trade blows with angry Dodgers fans (Video)

Emotions ran high during the Los Angeles Dodgers’ series against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, resulting in a brawl between fans and security. Just about everyone knew the scenes would be heated when the Houston Astros showed up in Los Angeles this week for a series at Dodger Stadium.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Surprising Mookie Betts News

The Los Angeles Dodgers have announced that Mookie Betts will return to the lineup on Sunday – in pretty surprising fashion. Betts, a five-time Gold Glove outfielder, will be playing second base for the Dodgers on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have announced their lineup for Sunday’s game,...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: Latest series of brawls during Astros game needs to sound the alarm

Hey guys, how about just watching some baseball and enjoying a hot dog? What ever happened to that? Maybe nachos? Quite frankly, any food or beverage you prefer!. It seems those aspects of attending a game have been lost on Los Angeles Dodgers fans. Every other week it feels like we have a new incident with security or a new set of teeth we have to pick up off the ground after an unnecessary brawl.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Biggest Dodgers mistake in recent trade deadline history

The Los Angeles Dodgers are eternally bound to be one of the more active teams ahead of every trade deadline. Fans demanded change amid the club’s recent dip in form, though they picked up a game on the Giants following Wednesday’s convincing 8-0 shutout, and it appears president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman answered the call.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves: Joc Pederson reveals awesome reason for number choice in Atlanta

Joc Pederson, who wore No. 24 for the Chicago Cubs and No. 31 for the Los Angeles Dodgers, revealed the awesome reasons why he chose No. 22 for the Atlanta Braves. Some ballplayers like to keep the same number no matter where they play. Others opt for a new number and a fresh start when they suit up for a new club.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Astros' Dusty Baker on Aaron Judge's jersey grab: 'That was wrong'

Aaron Judge rounded third base and rekindled a year’s worth of baseless buzzer speculation. After hitting a solo home run that decided Saturday’s 1-0 win, Judge brought both hands to his jersey and pulled the sides together, an obvious ode to Jose Altuve’s odd behavior after the 2019 American League Championship Series.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies lose Cole Hamels to the Dodgers

Cole Hamels will sign with the Dodgers, not the Phillies. This one stings: the Los Angeles Dodgers are close to signing former Philadelphia Phillies World Series MVP Cole Hamels. After Dave Dombrowski’s comments earlier this week that a reunion with Hamels was a “longshot,” news broke on Wednesday morning that...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Max Scherzer’s Dodgers Debut

Veteran right-hander Max Scherzer got off to a picture-perfect start in his Dodgers debut Wednesday night. Scherzer took the mound for Los Angeles for the first time on Wednesday since the Dodgers acquired him from the Nationals last Friday. He was brilliant. The 37-year-old went seven full innings, allowed just five hits and two earned runs and struck out 10 batters against a very good Houston Astros lineup. The Dodgers got a 7-5 win in the process.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Why Max Scherzer Chose LA Over Padres & Rays

Max Scherzer had his first official press conference being since acquired by the Los Angeles Dodgers before the MLB trade deadline last Friday. The 3-time Cy Young Award winner discusses why he chose LA, the craziness surrounding the MLB trade deadline rumors and dealing with the World Series or bust expectations of playing for the Dodgers.
MLBPosted by
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers: Albert Pujols Rumored to Want to Re-Sign With LA, Should They Bring Back The Machine?

[Editor’s note: This story has been updated from an earlier version that attributed the interest in returning directly from Albert Pujols, not Dino Ebel’s opinion.]. Albert Pujols is rumored to want to return to the Los Angeles Dodgers next season. According to Dodgers insider, David Vassegh, LA third base coach Dino Ebel feels that if the Dodgers wanted Albert back in 2022, he would gladly come back.
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros: Dodgers’ fan cross the line once again

(Photo by Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images) Jose Altuve’s batting practice consisted of home runs, boos and fans throwing balls at players. The Houston Astros entered an expected hostile crowd at Dodger Stadium to thousands of angry Los Angeles Dodgers fans, as expected. Any fan would be mad about their favorite team losing the World Series to a team caught cheating during the regular season, even if said team didn’t cheat in postseason.
MLBbeyondtheboxscore.com

What are the Dodgers going to do with David Price?

When the Los Angeles Dodgers made their blockbuster trade for Mookie Betts and David Price after the 2019 season, they were importing some major star power, to say the least. A perennial MVP candidate and a former Cy Young Award winner with many great innings under his belt, Betts and Price made what was already a super team even better going into 2020.
MLBABC13 Houston

Dodgers fans throw inflatable trash cans at Astros' Altuve and Correa

LOS ANGELES -- Lance McCullers Jr. and the Houston Astros couldn't quiet the hecklers at Dodger Stadium, but they silenced the Los Angeles hitters. McCullers threw 6 2/3 impressive innings in a 3-0 victory Tuesday night before the largest crowd in the majors this season - 52,692 fans, many who came to hammer the Houston players.
MLBalbuquerqueexpress.com

Astros prepare for unwelcome greeting by Dodgers, fans

Two of the best teams in baseball will meet Tuesday in a potential World Series preview, and the subplot figures to carry at least as much intrigue, if not more. The Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros will match up for a second consecutive season since the Astros' 2017 cheating scandal was unearthed, although games Tuesday and Wednesday at Los Angeles will have a far different feel than the meetings in 2020 possessed.
MLBouresquina.com

Astros Not Intimidated by Trashy Dodgers Fans

Astros reliever Ryne Stanek had front row seat to the ugly drama. The Astros have dealt with death threats since February 2020. The players and even owner Jim Crane have received those threats. They’ve dealt with jeers and ridicule – some cute, others crude – since it was revealed that they stole signs on their way to the 2017 World Series title.

Comments / 0

Community Policy