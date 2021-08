Addressing the media before his highly anticipated bout with Errol Spence later this month, Manny Pacquiao spoke out on a wide range of subjects. The only matters he didn’t seem particularly willing to speak of were his political ambitions in his native Philippines, and his future in the ring after the showdown with Spence. “I could be,” he said, when asked if he would be fighting anyone else after the Spence bout, “or there’s more. One at a time.” At forty two years of age, the Filipino icon is obviously past his prime. Still, his most recent bout – two years ago against Keith Thurman – saw Pacquiao beating one of the best of boxing’s newest crop of top fighters.