Rodeo set for this weekend at fairgrounds
Cowboy boots and hats will be a common sight this weekend at the Hardin County Fairgrounds as the Rineyville Optimist Club hosts its annual rodeo. Robert Jones, president of the Rineyville Optimist Club, said the rodeo is an International Professional Rodeo Association Championship rodeo event that begins with an opening show of the display of colors and American flag that “brings goosebumps to your arm and fills you with American pride.”www.thenewsenterprise.com
