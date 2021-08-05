Romance at Winners Open. Line umpires get engaged in front of hundreds
Moments after former French Open semifinalist Andrea Petkovic wrapped up her victory against Alexandra Dulgheru, a line umpire built up the courage and went on asking her soulmate, another line judge, to marry him in front of hundreds of people who stood put in the stands to witness the beautiful moment that only got more special given the chic surrounding scenery look of the Winners Open complex.www.tennisworldusa.org
