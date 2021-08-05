Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

This Replacement Font Makes Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters Look A Whole Lot Better

By Hayley Williams
Gamespot
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile old-school Final Fantasy fans were keen to get their hands on the recently released Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, the ugly font that was used for the games weas widely criticized. Now, one fan has offered up a fix, releasing a classic pixel font that can be easily swapped into the game for anyone playing on PC.

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Remaster#Pixel#Fantasy Games#Clydemandelin#Poppy Works#Italian#German#Spanish#Russian#Japanese#Korean#Chinese#Final Fantasy Iv#Vi#Square
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker

Will run on your computer. This official benchmark software uses actual maps and playable characters to assign a score to your PC and rate its performance. A character creation tool is also included, allowing you to view a playable character as they will appear in-game. Genre: RPG. File size: 2266.2...
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Final Fantasy’, ‘Final Fantasy 2’ and ‘Final Fantasy 3’ Pixel Remasters Available Now on iOS, Rolling Out on Android and Steam Shortly Worldwide

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series for iOS, Android, and Steam is finally rolling out now worldwide with Final Fantasy 1, 2, and 3. The three games are currently rolling out across regions and platforms and have gone live in parts of the world on iOS right now. They will be out on Android soon in the same regions with Steam to follow about an hour from when this news story has been published. The pixel remasters of Final Fantasy ($11.99), Final Fantasy 2 ($11.99), and Final Fantasy 3 ($17.99) are available as premium releases replacing the first two games. As mentioned before, Final Fantasy 3 (3D Remake) is still available and will remain available worldwide. The three releases include the new music player with the re-arranged soundtrack, a gallery, and more. While Steam gets a discounted bundle, the iOS and Android versions are going to be sold separately for now. Watch the new Final Fantasy 2 trailer from the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series below:
Video GamesPosted by
Android Police

Final Fantasy I, II, and III launch on Android a day early as pixel-art remasters

On July 1st, Square Enix tweeted that the first three Final Fantasy titles would be coming to mobile as remasters on July 29th. Well, it would appear someone has pulled the trigger a little early, and so all three are now available on the Play Store. This is why the original Android ports for I and II are now unlisted, where these remasters are being released as updated replacements that many of us will have to purchase again if we wish to see support. Final Fantasy I and II retail for $11.99, and III is $17.99, which is up there for 20+ year-old games.
Video Gamesvg247.com

Before you buy the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters, be warned of how Square Enix has treated past re-releases

As I wait for the Pixel Remasters to unlock, I desperately try to debuff my expectations. If you’re a Final Fantasy fan, today is a joyous occasion. Or it should be, anyway. It’s the day of release of the first titles in the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, highly-anticipated and sorely-needed re-releases of the first six titles in the series. These are beloved 2D classics that have been remastered and reissued before, but with extremely mixed results. Fans have been hoping for perfect, definitive versions.
Video Gamespocketgamer.com

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games, Square Enix’s highly anticipated 2D RPGs, are out now on Android and iOS

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is out now on iOS and Android, bringing the beloved classics from Final Fantasy I, II, and III to fans worldwide. Not to be confused with the 3D Remakes, these first three titles from Square Enix’s insanely popular franchise are all in their OG 2D form but with remastered graphics and audio for modern players today.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Tetracast - Episode 213: The pixels look pretty good

Welcome to the latest edition of the Tetracast, RPG Site's regular, seemingly weekly podcast!. On this episode, we open things up with a more niche release of the last week with Fuga: Melodies of Steel, a long-awaited follow-up in CyberConnect2's Little Tail Bronx franchise. We follow up with a non-RPG in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, a fantastic entry into the adventure VN franchise. We lightly touch on NEO: The World Ends With You, and conclude with a brief chat about the first three Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster entries.
TechnologyLifehacker

How to Finally Look Better on Video Calls Using an iPad Pro

Though it feels like we’ve been Zooming and FaceTiming and using Google Hangouts for an eternity, most of us have still not figured out how to look good on a video call. Luckily, a new feature on iPad Pro called Center Stage has launched, and without much effort, it can make you look just a little bit better on camera.
Video GamesTouchArcade

‘Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster’ Gets New Trailers Showcasing the Re-Arranged Soundtracks for ‘Final Fantasy’, ‘Final Fantasy 2’, and ‘Final Fantasy 3’

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series for iOS, Android, and Steam is finally releasing beginning tomorrow with Final Fantasy 1, 2, and 3. After releasing a Q&A for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, Square Enix has been showcasing screenshots, GIFs, and more from the upcoming releases on Twitter. Today, a trio of trailers have gone live giving us a glimpse of each of the three games releasing in the first batch alongside the re-arranged soundtracks. As mentioned before, the launch releases on mobile will sadly not be available in a discounted bundle like Steam. The games will let you check out the music player and listen to songs and view artwork regardless of your story progress. Watch the new Final Fantasy 3 trailer from the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series below:
Video GamesComicBook

Final Fantasy 16 Is Making Another Change From FF15

Final Fantasy 16 is breaking another series' tradition. The upcoming installment looks and sounds very much like a Final Fantasy game, but it's also doing plenty new. For example, the English recording is being done first, and it's British English at that. The latter makes sense given the game's Medieval-like setting, but the former is new. Typically, the Japanese recording is done first.
Electronicsuploadvr.com

Unrevealed PSVR 2 Specs Make Headset Look ‘Even Better’ – Report

Yet unrevealed PSVR 2 specs will push the headset even further beyond what we already know about it, according to the Digital Foundry team. In May, UploadVR revealed the first specs for the upcoming PS5-compatible device, confirming a resolution of 4000×2040 pixels (2000×2040 per eye) and gaze tracking capable of foveated rendering among other features. But, according to gaming tech experts, Digital Foundry, there are yet more specs to be revealed that make it look “even better” than what’s already been outlined.

Comments / 0

Community Policy