Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympics-Medal chomp grosses out Japan and riles Toyota

Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

By Tim Kelly

TOKYO (Reuters) - The mayor of Japanese city Nagoya earned himself Internet infamy and a rare rebuke from Toyota Motor Corp on Thursday for chomping down on an Olympic gold medal at an event meant to celebrate its winner, softball pitcher Miu Goto.

In the incident https://www3.nhk.or.jp/news/html/20210804/k10013181441000.html on Wednesday, Takashi Kawamura pulled down his mask and put Goto's gold medal between his teeth as he stood in front of a backdrop used for press briefing that urges people to wash their hands and socially distance to prevent COVID-19 infections.

Trending posts on Twitter said Kawamura had turned Goto's gold medal into a germ medal, which in Japanese is pronounced the same. Some called for Goto to get a replacement for the medal she won at the Tokyo 2020 Games playing for Japan.

Biting down on medals, which only contain a small amount of gold even if gold, is common among athletes and even prompted a humorous tweet from the official Tokyo2020 account to confirm that "medals are not edible https://twitter.com/Tokyo2020/status/1419331341129117698."

"It is unfortunate that he was unable to feel admiration and respect for the athlete," Toyota said in a statement on Thursday about Kawamura. "And it is extremely regrettable that he was unable to give consideration to infection prevention," said the world's biggest car maker.

An official at Nagoya city hall said Kawamura had not released a response to the criticism from Toyota, which owns the Red Terriers softball team that Goto plays for, and dominates the economy of the region in central Japan where the city is located.

The mayor's apparent disregard for coronavirus etiquette in a country where mask wearing is common, even in stifling summer heat, comes as COVID-19 cases spike in Japan as the more infectious Delta variant spreads.

Kawamura, who has courted controversy before for trying to shut down an exhibition on women forced to work in Japanese army brothels during World War Two, was re-elected in April for a fourth term.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; additional reporting by Kevin Krolicki; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

156K+
Followers
189K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Chomp#Japanese#Toyota Motor Corp#Tokyo2020#Red Terriers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Softball
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Independent

Japan earthquake: Magnitude 6.0 quake shakes Tokyo Olympics

A 6.0 earthquake occurred off the coast of Japan early on Wednesday morning, sending out tremors felt by those at the Tokyo Olympics. Authorities warned, however, there was no threat of a tsunami, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The quake, which struck around 5:30am local time on Wednesday, has an epicenter about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from land, deep off the coast of Japan, according to preliminary reports.
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo lied to get 2020 bid, now athletes paying the price

"It’s hot, and you need a pool!" The local Nashville commercial tagline of my youth rings in my ear, even to this day, anytime I hear someone lament about the cruel summer weather of the South. As many of you know, in Tennessee and its surrounding states, the summer days...
Combat SportsPosted by
Reuters

Karate-Unconscious Ganjzadeh gets gold as opponent disqualified

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The final bout of karate's historic debut at the Olympics ended in uproar on Saturday when Saudi Arabian Tareg Hamedi's high-kick to Sajad Ganjzadeh's neck saw him disqualified and his motionless Iranian opponent awarded the gold medal. Hardly a minute in, Hamedi looked dominant, having...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
Sportswkzo.com

Olympics-Judo-Japan’s Hifumi Abe wins gold medal

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Judoka Hifumi Abe, 23, won the gold medal in the men’s 66 kg category at the Olympics on Sunday, defeating Georgia’s Vazha Margvelashvili in the final. Bronze medals went to Baul An of South Korea and Daniel Cargnin of Brazil. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, editing by...
SportsPosted by
WJCT News

Japan's Own Wins First Skateboarding Medal At Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — In the neighborhood where he grew up skateboarding, 22-year-old Yuto Horigome won the first ever Olympic Gold medal for skateboarding. In the street skate competition, Horigome expertly flipped his board in the air, sailed over staircases and glided on rails. On the fourth trick of the final he accomplished a most difficult one: a "nollie 270 noseslide." After taking off, he flipped his board, then slid it down the rail on its nose.
Sportskelo.com

Olympics-Judo-Japan ace judoka Ono seeks second Olympic gold medal

TOKYO (Reuters) – Reigning champion judoka Shohei Ono, 29, made his way into the semifinals on Monday seeking to win his second Olympic gold and join other Japanese judokas in a medal rush in Tokyo, while Tsukasa Yoshida secured her place in the women’s semifinals. The three-time world champion Ono...
Tennisalbuquerqueexpress.com

Japan tennis star Osaka crashes out of Tokyo Olympics

Japan's Naomi Osaka suffered a 6-1, 6-4 defeat to Czech Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of the Tokyo Games on Tuesday, crushing her dreams of winning Olympic gold at home. Osaka, who lit the Olympic cauldron during the opening ceremony, struggled in an error-strewn display under the centre court...
Combat Sportssemoball.com

Olympics Latest: Boxer Narimatsu of Japan out due to injury

TOKYO (AP) -- The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year's delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Two-time Olympic boxer Daisuke Narimatsu of Japan has dropped out of the lightweight division at the Tokyo Games due to injury after winning his opening bout.
SportsTime Out Global

Live updates: Japan’s medal tally at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

After a subdued but meaningful opening ceremony, the Tokyo Olympics are now underway. Since the first day of the Games, there have already been some memorable medal wins, including Japan’s first gold. If you’re hoping to get in on all the sporting action, you can watch the Games for free online, or even enjoy a number of Olympic-related activities around Tokyo including the Olympic Agora exhibition.
SportsPosted by
WGAU

Olympics Latest: Japan's dominant judo team misses medal

TOKYO — (AP) — The Latest on the Tokyo Olympics, which are taking place under heavy restrictions after a year’s delay because of the coronavirus pandemic:. Japan’s wildly successful judo team has finally missed out on a medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Women’s 63-kilogram judoka Miku Tashiro was eliminated by...
Sportsswishappeal.com

Serbia, Japan gut out wins in opening games of Tokyo Olympics

It seems the 2021 EuroBasket champions are intent upon claiming additional hardware this summer. Serbia, the EuroBasket champs and the eighth-ranked team in the world, defeated Canada, ranked No. 4 in world, in their Group A matchup, 72-68. Sonja Vasic, the EuroBasket MVP, again was the leading woman for Serbia,...
Sportswww.fiba.basketball

After dominating Women's Asia Cup, can Japan medal at the Olympics?

TOKYO (Japan) - Japan are currently the undisputed queens of the FIBA Women’s Asia Cup. In 2019, they won their 4th straight title of the competition and it doesn’t seem like they plan to stop winning any time soon. Japan’s challenge now will be at the Olympic Games, where they...
TennisBirmingham Star

Japan's Osaka knocked out of Olympic women's singles tennis

TOKYO, July 27 (Xinhua) -- Japan's tennis superstar Naomi Osaka crashed out of the women's singles third round at the hands of the Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets at Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday. Osaka struggled against an opponent she had never faced before on the professional circuit, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy