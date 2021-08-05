Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mental Health

Tokyo's Olympic legacy: forcing mental health centre stage

By Oli SCARFF, Tiziana FABI, Nick REEVES, Lionel BONAVENTURE
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U1LoP_0bIMFYxp00
Simone Biles has helped place mental health centre stage /AFP/File

The Tokyo Olympics will always have a unique place in history as the coronavirus Games but the event has also forced the issue of mental health into the open.

US gymnastics star Simone Biles's struggles with a mental block have been one of the biggest talking points in Japan, while British swimmer Adam Peaty announced he was taking a month off to mentally refresh.

The decision by Biles -- the leading lady of her sport -- to stand down from competition for five of her six finals was applauded by many -- and derided by others.

"My mental and physical health is above all medals that I could ever win," said the 24-year-old, who has a career total of four golds and seven Olympic medals in all.

At the start of the week, British swim star Peaty referred to Biles's struggles when he announced he was taking a mental health break after being under "a huge amount of pressure".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lx9ZW_0bIMFYxp00
Britain's Adam Peaty is taking a mental health time-out /AFP

"It isn't a normal job," tweeted Peaty, who won two golds and a silver in Tokyo.

"There is a huge amount of pressure. Money does not buy happiness.

"I'm taking a break because I've been going extremely hard for as long as I can remember. I've averaged 2 weeks off a year for the last 7 years."

- 'Terrifying' -

US swim sensation Caeleb Dressel, who won five gold medals in Tokyo, lifted the lid on the "terrifying" pressure and expectation at the Olympics.

"Every morning I'd wake up the first words out of my mouth weren't 'oh I'm so excited', sometimes it was 'this is going to suck today'.

"The Olympics are different, I'll admit that now and stop lying to myself.

"There's so much pressure in one moment. Your whole life boils down to a moment that can take 20 or 40 seconds -- how crazy is that?"

The stigma of perceived weakness relating to mental health concerns has until recently helped keep the topic firmly in the shadows and Peaty's announcement still triggered negative feedback despite growing awareness of the pressures athletes face.

And it is not just a problem at the Olympics.

England cricketer Ben Stokes last week announced he was taking an indefinite break to "prioritise his mental well-being" while Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka pulled out of the French Open and skipped Wimbledon, citing mental health issues.

"You're seeing it in all sports now. You're seeing it with Simone Biles, you're seeing it with Ben Stokes. Mental health matters and it is about getting the balance right at that elite level," said Peaty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i73WI_0bIMFYxp00
Japan's Naomi Osaka /AFP

Henrietta Fore, executive director of UNICEF, thanked Biles "for being a role model and showing the world it's OK to prioritise your mental health".

And psychologist Meriem Salmi is heartened that athletes are openly discussing the issue.

"It was time," said Salmi, who counts French judo star Teddy Riner among her clients. "I've been working in this area for 30 years and I've been trying to remind people that athletes have emotions just like everyone else.

"But it's still complicated to diagnose depression in a champion. They have an impressive capacity to hide it."

Those quick to dismiss the "snowflake generation's" lack of resilience are misguided, according to Philippe Godin, sports psychologist at Belgium's Louvain university.

"Depression is a word that has a pejorative connotation and which people don't fully understand," he said.

"In sport you have to be strong, you have to show that you are tough, almost invincible. That's not compatible therefore with weakness."

British Olympian Charlotte Dujardin, who has six Olympic medals in equestrian events, offered sympathy for Biles after her own struggles with depression following her two gold medals at London 2012.

"It is hard being successful," she said. "It is a hard place to be with the pressure and the expectation. Those are quite hard things to have on your shoulders all the time."

Comments / 1

AFP

AFP

21K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Stokes
Person
Adam Peaty
Person
Simone Biles
Person
Caeleb Dressel
Person
Teddy Riner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Japanese#French#Unicef#Louvain University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Belgium
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Mental Health
Country
Japan
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles and Her Many Siblings Had a Complicated Childhood

Nowadays, we can’t think of the Olympics without thinking about Simone Biles. She is one of the best gymnasts to ever compete in the international games, and many of us can’t stop watching her record-breaking routines. So of course, we can’t help but wonder what her childhood was like. Did she grow up with siblings?
Houston, TXESPN

Houston Texans' Jonathan Owens sick over girlfriend Simone Biles' saga

HOUSTON -- Early in the morning on July 27, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens was watching his girlfriend, Simone Biles, compete in the Olympics. But after she vaulted in the gymnastics team final and walked off to talk to her coach, Owens said he felt sick to his stomach, knowing what Biles was going through. Biles withdrew from the event, later saying she needed to focus on her mental health after experiencing the "twisties" while competing.
WorldPosted by
Outsider.com

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Simone Biles Speaks Out About Using ‘Secret’ Facility in Japan While on Mental Health Break

US gymnast Simone Biles said she overcame her mental health issues thanks to “secret” workouts at a facility about an hour outside of the Tokyo Olympics. According to the Wall Street Journal, Simone Biles, her coaches, and a team doctor would travel to Junetendo University gym three times over the past week to train in private for two hours each time. Biles was suffering from “the twisties,” a phenomenon where gymnasts lose the ability to orient themselves while doing aerial maneuvers. It’s also incredibly dangerous, as Biles showed in a training video.
HealthPosted by
97.9 The Beat

Simone Biles Prioritizes Her Mental Health By Withdrawing From Team USA’s Final Competition In The Tokyo Olympics

Over the years, people with high profile occupations like athletes, musicians, and actors, have compromised their mental health at the expense of their craft. The idea that you have to power through filming a movie, performing at a concert, or competing in a game because people are depending on you, often causes you to compromise the time needed to rebuild your mental, physical and emotional stamina.
CelebritiesReporter

Simone Biles has emotional family reunion after Tokyo 2020

Simone Biles had an emotional reunion with her family as she returned from the Olympics. The gymnast - who won a bronze medal during Tokyo 2020 - has landed back in Houston and had her parents Nellie and Ronald Biles there to greet her, along with a crowd of fans holding American flags.
HealthPosted by
Daily News

Gymnast Simone Biles to skip individual all-around event at Tokyo Olympics to focus on mental health

Olympic superstar Simone Biles has decided she will not defend her all-around gold medal at the 2020 Summer Games so she that can better focus on her mental health, USA Gymnastics confirmed on Wednesday The decision comes one day after the 24-year-old gymnast shocked the Olympic would by pulling herself from the team final following a slip-up on the vault. She similarly cited her well-being, ...
SportsSan Francisco Chronicle

Larry Nassar's legacy haunts Tokyo Olympics, with abusers still enabled

TOKYO — He looms over these Olympics like a specter, a pathetic little creep in an orange prison jumpsuit. Larry Nassar is locked up for the rest of his life. But, sickeningly, his legacy roams free here in Tokyo. His ghost is everywhere: in the issues of Simone Biles’ mental...

Comments / 1

Community Policy