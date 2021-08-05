Cancel
Medical & Biotech

Analysis-Sanofi's COVID-19 vaccine setback, drug pipeline cast long shadow

investing.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (Reuters) - Pharmaceutical company Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) remains under pressure to launch new drugs and overcome setbacks in the COVID-19 vaccine race, despite a $3.2 billion deal to tighten its grip on promising mRNA technology. On Tuesday, Sanofi agreed to buy U.S. partner Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) as it bets on...

Related
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Pharmaceuticalstheedgemarkets.com

Novavax again delays seeking US approval for Covid-19 vaccine

BENGALURU/NEW YORK (Aug 6): Novavax Inc on Thursday again delayed its timeline for seeking U.S. authorization for its two-dose COVID-19 vaccine but expects to become a major distributor to lower and middle-income countries this year. It had previously said it would seek emergency use authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food...
Public HealthWPFO

Ask the I-Team: How long does the COVID-19 vaccine last?

If you’re fully vaccinated, you may be living what feels like a more normal life this summer, hanging out with friends, going to concerts and bars. “We were vaccinated early on and can’t seem to find information on the duration of our doses, or whether we should have additional vaccines. Can you provide guidance on this?”
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Sanofi (SNY) announces FDA approves Nexviazyme, an important new treatment option for late-onset Pompe disease

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. FDA approves NexviazymeÂ® (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt), an important new treatment option for late-onset Pompe disease. Approval is based on positive Phase 3 data demonstrating improvements in key disease burden measures and establishing its safety profile. Nexviazyme specifically targets...
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Clinical trials underway in Jacksonville for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Clinical trials are underway in Jacksonville for a third COVID-19 vaccine dose. Late last year, there was speculation of COVID-19 vaccinations becoming seasonal. Researchers now are testing booster shots. Dr. Michael Koren, of Encore Research Group, said they want to see if a third dose will make...
Diseases & TreatmentsPhramalive.com

FDA approves Nexviazyme for late-onset Pompe disease

FDA approves Nexviazyme® (avalglucosidase alfa-ngpt), an important new treatment option for late-onset Pompe disease. Approval is based on positive Phase 3 data demonstrating improvements in key disease burden measures and establishing its safety profile. Nexviazyme specifically targets the M6P receptor, the key pathway for enzyme replacement therapy, to effectively clear...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

The Risk of SARS-COV-2 Infection and Covid-19 Severity Associated with The Exposure to Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis

J Clin Pharmacol. 2021 Aug 5. doi: 10.1002/jcph.1949. Online ahead of print. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) were thought to increase the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) virus entrance into cells. Hence, it was suggested in the media that NSAIDs could lead to a higher risk of infection and/or disease severity. To determine the existence or absence of this association, we aimed to systematically evaluate the risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection and mortality and the risk of severe coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) associated with previous exposure to NSAIDs. MEDLINE, Cochrane Central Register of Controlled Trials (CENTRAL), and EMBASE were searched in February 2021 for controlled studies. The results were calculated through random-effect meta-analyses and reported in terms of odds ratio (OR) with 95% confidence intervals (CI). Heterogeneity was assessed with I2 test. Eleven studies were included, comprising a total of 683 715 patients. NSAID exposure did not increase the risk of having a positive test for SARS-CoV-2 infection (OR 0.97, 95% CI 0.85-1.11, I2 = 24%, five studies). The exposure to NSAIDs did not increase the risk of severe/critical COVID-19 disease (OR 0.92, 95% CI 0.80-1.05, I2 = 0%, 5 studies) nor all-cause mortality among patients with COVID-19 (OR 0.86, 95% CI 0.75-0.99, I2 = 14%, four studies). Our data did not suggest that exposure to NSAIDs increases the risk of having SARS-CoV-2 infection or increases the severity of COVID-19 disease. Also, the fragility of the studies included precludes definite conclusions and highlights the need for further robust data. Systematic review registration number: CRD42020216806 This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
Healthphiladelphiaherald.com

Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Pipeline Analysis: Overview, Pipeline Drugs, and Therapeutics Assessment

The key companies such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaking, Terns Pharmaceuticals, ENYO Pharma, Guangdong Zhongsheng Pharmaceutical, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, and many others are involved in developing drugs for Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis. The Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis report provides a disease overview, pipeline scenario, and therapeutic assessment of the key pipeline therapies in this domain....
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Tinder Owner Expects Upbeat Revenue, but COVID Recovery Fears Cast Shadow

(Reuters) -Match Group Inc said the COVID-19 recovery in some of its "important" Asian markets was lagging behind the United States and Europe, sending its shares 4% lower after market despite a forecast for quarterly revenue above estimates. Several economies were starting to open up but a resurgence of cases...
Pharmaceuticalsbiospace.com

Profiling the Risk-Benefit Analysis of COVID-19 Vaccines for Kids

The United States and other wealthy nations now stand at an important place in their COVID-19 vaccine campaigns. A recent poll conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 80% of American adults who have not yet received a vaccine either likely or definitely will not. So now the question largely turns to vaccinate the remainder of the population – namely, those under 12.
Worldfdanews.com

EU Orders Supplies of GSK’s Experimental COVID-19 Drug

The EU has ordered up to 220,000 doses of sotrovimab, an investigational monoclonal antibody developed by GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology to supply up to 220,000 doses of sotrovimab, their investigational COVID-19 therapy. The monoclonal antibody, which blocks the entry of the SARS-CoV-2 virus into healthy cells, is currently being developed...
Public Healthinvesting.com

U.S. administers over 350 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines -CDC

(Reuters) - The United States has administered 350,627,188 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Saturday morning and distributed 407,550,175 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 349,787,479 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug....
Public Healthoutbreaknewstoday.com

Portugal’s analysis of vaccinating adolescents aged 12-15 years against COVID-19

The issues related to vaccination against COVID-19 in children and adolescents are complex and, within the framework of technical recommendations, the available scientific data were analyzed for a well-founded benefit-risk assessment. The General Directorate of Health has to highlight:. Children and adolescents generally have mild illness after SARS-CoV-2 infection, with...
Medical & Biotechhoustonmirror.com

Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market: 3 Bold Projections for 2021| Bayer, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline

The Latest survey report on Global and Regional Bioengineered Protein Drugs Market sheds light on changing dynamics of each of the subsegments of Industry. As the shift to value continues, Bioengineered Protein Drugs organizations have the dual challenge of increasing interoperability to improve clinical performance and the patient experience. Some of the companies listed in the study from complete survey list are Bioengineered proteins are designed as the fundamental participants in all biological processes, represent as powerful therapeutic agents and include a broad range of products such as growth factors, hormones, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, cytokines and few others. These special drugs are gaining attention across pharmaceutical industries due to their specificity, safety, bioreactivity and success rate in treating life-threatening diseases and injuries., By Market Verdors:, Abbot, Amgen, Baxter, Bayer, Eli Lilly, GlaxoSmithKline, Fresenius Kabi, Hoffman-la-Roche, Johnson & Johnson & Merck.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...

