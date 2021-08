Gallen allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out eight over six innings in a no-decision against the Dodgers on Friday. Gallen cruised through five innings before Chris Taylor led off the sixth with a home run. The Dodgers pushed home another run, and the right-hander was pulled after 100 pitches (64 strikes). It was Gallen's longest outing since May 7, having dealt with elbow and hamstring injuries since. Gallen is expected to pitch next Wednesday at home against the Giants.