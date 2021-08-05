Mask mandates are back in Bay Area, so what's the safest one to wear? Here's what doctor says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Masks are flying off store shelves once again, as mandates return to help stop the surge of COVID-19 cases. At this point it's likely you've tried them all, cloth masks, surgical masks, KN95 masks, N95 masks, and a mix of some of those together. Masks with replaceable filters have gained in popularity too. But which one is the best and which one provides you the most protection?