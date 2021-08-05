Beiersdorf forecasts full-year sales growth in high single-digits

BERLIN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Nivea maker Beiersdorf expects its 2021 group sales to rise by close to 10% this year, it said on Thursday, thanks to strong demand for adhesives and its dermatological brands.

The Hamburg-based firm, said it sees full-year sales growing by a high single-digit percentage, while affirming guidance for its 2021 EBIT (earnings before interest and tax) margin at the year-earlier level due to rising material prices and investments in digitisation and innovation.

The company previously said only that it saw positive sales growth for 2021.