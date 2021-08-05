Cancel
Florida State

SharkCon aims to educate visitors on importance of sharks

By Jillian Ramos
ABC Action News WFTS
 3 days ago
The 7th Annual SharkCon is back this year the Florida State Fairgrounds.

Guests will have an opportunity to learn about the importance of sharks to our Ecosystem.

Partners like the Clearwater Marine Aquarium will offer educational and on-hands exhibits.

Spencer Steward with SharkCon says, "But really being able to be able to separate from what you see in the movies to what reality is, was important. So now we can bring in all those people who were excited, who saw Jaws, who saw Meg, who saw all those movies, and still have the excitement for that, and the fun of that, but then get those people in front of all those shark scientists, all those biologists and get them educated on what the reality of sharks is."

Caitlin Smith, Marine Biologist, at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium says, "Unfortunately, sharks, much like our whales that we can learn about therapy aquarium, are threatened by humans. Their number one threat, of course, being you know, being caught as bycatch. So it's when they're unintentionally caught in crushing mass, whether it's a long line or a gill net."

Guests can also meet stars from National Geographic and actor Richard Dreyfuss from Jaws.

You can read more about SharkCon by clicking here.

SharkCon

