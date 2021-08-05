Admission-Free, Maymont In Virginia Is The Perfect Day Trip Destination

Cancel
The next time you’re looking for the perfect day trip destination that won’t cost a penny, we’d recommend a trip to Maymont. Tucked away in Richmond, this beautiful landmark is filled with stunning gardens, wildlife, and a sense of peace. Whether you’re traveling solo or with the entire family, you’ll find there’s something for everyone to appreciate at Maymont.

Maymont is a breathtaking estate and park that measures over 100 acres.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqFvj_0bIMDyn100
Maymont / Facebook
The estate dates back to 1893 when a wealthy Richmond couple built a grand estate in the Romanesque style.

When the couple died, the property was bequeathed to the City of Richmond, where it could now be enjoyed as a beautiful public garden and space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sH9HY_0bIMDyn100
Maymont / Facebook

Today, Maymont remains a treasure trove of gardens, including a Japanese Garden, Italian Garden, specialty gardens, and even an arboretum.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fy5Sz_0bIMDyn100
Maymont / Facebook

Strolling the peaceful grounds, you'll feel a sense of peace and appreciation for the beautifully maintained landscape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wtXNv_0bIMDyn100
Maymont / Facebook

In addition to the beautiful grounds, there's also an on-site farm and a few animal exhibits. It's possible to see bison, goats, donkeys, horses, sheep...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmQeP_0bIMDyn100
Maymont / Facebook

...and even a black bear!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U1rPb_0bIMDyn100
Maymont / Facebook
Located between the historic estate and the farm, the wildlife habitats span 40 acres and feature wildlife native to Virginia. This includes bobcats, foxes, bald eagles, and more!

While some of the features at Maymont do require an admission fee, the majority of the grounds, gardens, and wildlife exhibits are free of charge!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dtvDC_0bIMDyn100
Maymont / Facebook
Of course, if you feel so inclined, donations are always appreciated so that the property can continue to be maintained.

When was the last time that you visited Maymont? What are some of your favorite memories there? We’d love to hear from you – be sure to share a comment! For more information, you can visit the official Maymont website or follow along on Facebook .

