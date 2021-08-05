Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia’s Smith Mountain Lake Has Been Named One Of The Best On The East Coast And It’s Easy To See Why

By Beth
Posted by 
Only In Virginia
Only In Virginia
 3 days ago

Smith Mountain Lake is one of the most beloved natural attractions in Virginia. Generations of families have been visiting this beautiful lake as part of their annual vacations, and it’s no mystery why. From the recreational opportunities to the peaceful scenery, charming community, and inviting rental homes, Smith Mountain Lake has so much to offer. Moreover, it has recently been recognized as one of the very best lakes on the East Coast. That’s no small distinction, and we’re honored! Learn more about what you can expect from a trip to the beautiful Smith Mountain Lake.

Smith Mountain Lake is easily one of the most beautiful landmarks in Virginia. The second-largest body of fresh water in the state, the lake is positively perfect for activities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JrkQQ_0bIMDxuI00
Diane V. / TripAdvisor

Smith Mountain Lake is located near Roanoke and draws visitors from all over the state year-round.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YKWdk_0bIMDxuI00
NatalieMaynor / flickr

Of course, summer is among the most popular times to visit. With a human-made beach and inviting water to swim in, the lake makes the perfect day trip destination.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fcebr_0bIMDxuI00
Virginia State Parks / flickr

And while the water is certainly the main draw, there are so many activities to be enjoyed on dry land. In fact, there's an entire state park built around Smith Mountain Lake, complete with hiking trails, facilities, and campsites.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNnm1_0bIMDxuI00
Virginia State Parks / flickr

Imagine waking up in the woods, with the beautiful lake just a stone's throw away!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BCast_0bIMDxuI00
Virginia State Parks / flickr

When you visit, be sure to spend time exploring the nearby community. Local shops, country stores, and restaurants all make for a delightful small-town experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T9x0u_0bIMDxuI00
NatalieMaynor / flickr

Needless to say, you can easily spend an entire week enjoying all that this beautiful corner of the Blue Ridge Mountains has to offer!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2y9cEd_0bIMDxuI00
Virginia State Parks / flickr

What are some of your favorite memories of visiting Smith Mountain Lake? Be sure to share with us in the comments below — we’d love to hear from you! For more information, you can visit the Smith Mountain Lake State Park website .

If you enjoy hiking, you’ll love learning about this gentle trail around Smith Mountain Lake .

The post Virginia's Smith Mountain Lake Has Been Named One Of The Best On The East Coast And It's Easy To See Why appeared first on Only In Your State .

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Virginia is for people who LOVE the Old Dominion State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
