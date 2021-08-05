Virginia’s Smith Mountain Lake Has Been Named One Of The Best On The East Coast And It’s Easy To See Why

Smith Mountain Lake is one of the most beloved natural attractions in Virginia. Generations of families have been visiting this beautiful lake as part of their annual vacations, and it’s no mystery why. From the recreational opportunities to the peaceful scenery, charming community, and inviting rental homes, Smith Mountain Lake has so much to offer. Moreover, it has recently been recognized as one of the very best lakes on the East Coast. That’s no small distinction, and we’re honored! Learn more about what you can expect from a trip to the beautiful Smith Mountain Lake.

Smith Mountain Lake is easily one of the most beautiful landmarks in Virginia. The second-largest body of fresh water in the state, the lake is positively perfect for activities.

Smith Mountain Lake is located near Roanoke and draws visitors from all over the state year-round.

Of course, summer is among the most popular times to visit. With a human-made beach and inviting water to swim in, the lake makes the perfect day trip destination.

And while the water is certainly the main draw, there are so many activities to be enjoyed on dry land. In fact, there's an entire state park built around Smith Mountain Lake, complete with hiking trails, facilities, and campsites.

Imagine waking up in the woods, with the beautiful lake just a stone's throw away!

When you visit, be sure to spend time exploring the nearby community. Local shops, country stores, and restaurants all make for a delightful small-town experience.

Needless to say, you can easily spend an entire week enjoying all that this beautiful corner of the Blue Ridge Mountains has to offer!

