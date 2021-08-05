Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Shattered by blast, landmark Beirut museum tries to rebuild

By SARAH EL DEEB, FAY ABUELGASIM
Posted by 
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jRCdQ_0bIMDVO400

BEIRUT — (AP) — The artist meticulously cuts small pieces of yellow and red glass, then lays them in a pattern to recreate the stained-glass windows that were the trademark of Beirut’s Sursock Museum, shattered in last year’s port explosion.

Conservators, hunched over with magnifying glasses, fill lines of paint loss caused by the explosion with their brushes and weave together tears thread by thread under microscope. Other workers delicately piece back together broken shards of ceramics.

“It has been very hard to see my work of 30 years on the ground, back to being sand ... But it is important to rebuild the museum,” said Maya Hussaini, the artist who worked on the stained-glass windows during a major renovation at the museum that finished in 2015 and is back rebuilding them now,

“I had to go back to my archive to dig out my designs to bring it back to how it was,” she said.

Perched on the hills of the Achrafieh neighborhood hundreds of meters from the Beirut Port, the 60-year-old Sursock was the beating heart of Beirut’s creative scene. The country’s only modern art museum, it boasts a collection of Lebanese art dating back to the late 1800s.

It has long provided a rare public and free space for art, not even closing throughout Lebanon’s 1975-1990 civil war.

Restorers and artists have been working to revive that role after the museum was decimated by the Aug. 4, 2020 port explosion.

The explosion ripped through the three-story building, unhinging the doors, wrecking everything down to the fourth underground level. Windows shattered, including the stained-glass windows of its façade. The art collection was badly hit.

At least 57 of the 130 pieces on display were either broken or torn, including Dutch artist Kees Von Dongen’s portrait of Nicolas Sursock, after whom the museum is named. The nearby 19th-century landmark Sursock Palace, one of the most storied buildings in the Lebanese capital, was also wrecked in the blast.

The massive explosion, which devastated Beirut, also caused a gaping wound to the thriving creative scene for which the Mediterranean city had been famous. Many of the independent, small art spaces are in the cosmopolitan districts hardest hit by the blast.

A number of galleries and private studios were destroyed. Some, already suffering from a growing economic crisis, have shut down for good.

For the Sursock Museum, the blow was even harder because it had just finished in 2015 a nearly decade-long project of modernization and expansion.

“At the beginning we were overwhelmed with the reality and the extent of the damage.” said Zeina Arida, the museum’s director.

For three months, teams cleaned dust and chemical particles off everything in the museum. Then came the art restoration. Everything was restored in Beirut, except for the Nicolas Sursock portrait and two other pieces, flown to Paris for specialized treatment.

A year later, builders have installed windows, ceilings and doors and are now reinstalling dividers and lights.

There was broad and swift support to bring the museum back to life.

The museum raised nearly 80% of the estimated $3 million restoration budget through the French and Italian governments, the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas, UNESCO, private donors and local groups.

It was a major feat for a country grappling with the explosion, a financial crisis and coronavirus restrictions.

The economic crisis has been a major hurdle.

“It really has been two years that were very stressful, and the kind of challenges we are facing are evolving,” said Arida. Before the blast, she had to reduce the museum’s working days to save money as the economy fell apart.

Since late 2019, banks have limited depositors’ access to dollar accounts and restricted withdrawals from national currency ones.

So, the museum raised funds abroad to be able to secure supplies and basic material. Management still had to figure out how to secure funds domestically. Just like the rest of the country, the museum is struggling to secure fuel for its air conditioners, necessary for storage areas and restoration workshops.

The museum aims to reopen in the spring of 2022, though the economic and security conditions remain unpredictable. In recent weeks, the museum has hosted concerts and dance shows in its garden.

For many artists, like other struggling professionals, the explosion was the final straw, pushing them to leave for opportunities abroad.

Arida said the exodus creates a new responsibility: the need for new programs and funds to retain those who stayed.

“We need to rebuild the whole sector. The museum without the other organizations, without... the surrounding heritage buildings would never be the same,” she said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
5K+
Followers
22K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Beirut#Ap#Achrafieh#Lebanese#Dutch#The Sursock Museum#French#Italian#Unesco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
MuseumsHyperallergic

British Museum to Restore Ancient Vessels Shattered in Beirut Explosion

The British Museum in London, supported by the European Fine Art Foundation (TEFAF), announced today, July 27, that it will restore eight ancient glass vessels that were gravely damaged in the Beirut port explosion of 2020. The damaged glass vessels, which belong to the Roman and Islamic periods, were on...
AccidentsInternational Business Times

'Wounded Soul': Beirut Blast Haunts Scarred Survivors

A year after the cataclysmic Beirut port blast, Shady Rizk's doctors are still plucking glass from his body. The latest extraction was a centimetre-long sliver above his knee pit. "Almost every month, I find a new piece... the glass is still stuck in my thighs, my legs, and I guess,...
Visual Artwhbl.com

Memorial sculpture at Beirut port blast site draws mixed reviews

BEIRUT (Reuters) – A sculpture of a giant angular figure made from the wreckage of last summer’s Beirut port blast was unveiled at the site on Monday, drawing support from some but also stoking anger among other Lebanese who believe justice should come before memorials. The artwork dubbed “The Gesture”...
Relationshipskfgo.com

No happy anniversary for bride caught up in Beirut blast

BEIRUT (Reuters) – It should have been the happiest of times, but Lebanese doctor Israa Seblani does not even have a photograph of her wedding on display as the memories are so painful. She was standing radiant in a white gown and headdress in a square in Beirut last Aug....
Middle EastThe Independent

A year on from the blast that devastated Beirut, and much of Lebanon remains shattered

A year on from the explosion that devastated Beirut, much of Lebanon’s political stability and the nation itself, the country remains almost as shattered as it was that day. It was not some audacious act of terror that detonated some 2,750 tonnes of fertiliser stored unsafely in a dockside warehouse, but (if it can be expressed in this way) an outrageous act of neglect; in turn born of complacency and a badly debilitated state.
Middle Eastseattlepi.com

A year ago: Death and birth at hospital hit by Beirut blast

BEIRUT (AP) — Emmanuelle Khnaisser had been in labor all day, and now it was in the last stages. Her baby — her first — was crowning. Five floors below, Jessica Bezdjian was just coming in through the entrance of Beirut’s St. George Hospital. She was an hour early for her 12-hour shift as a nurse in the psychiatric ward.
LifestylePosted by
Fox News

Indonesia building its own 'Jurassic Park' despite warnings

Construction on an Indonesian tourism project dubbed "Jurassic Park" on social media will continue, the Southeast Asian country's environment ministry said on Thursday, despite UNESCO warnings the plans could have a negative environmental impact. Work on a series of tourism projects in Indonesia's Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage...
SportsPosted by
Fox News

Tokyo lied to get 2020 bid, now athletes paying the price

"It’s hot, and you need a pool!" The local Nashville commercial tagline of my youth rings in my ear, even to this day, anytime I hear someone lament about the cruel summer weather of the South. As many of you know, in Tennessee and its surrounding states, the summer days...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman discovers she is ‘stuck’ in Croatia after accidentally booking her flight home for next year

A woman’s holiday has lasted longer than she anticipated after she turned up at the airport to catch her flight home, only to find out she accidentally booked her plane ticket for NEXT YEAR.TikToker Lex (@simp4beanz) shared her dilemma as it meant that she was now stuck in Croatia, unable to get a flight home to the UK.You can watch the TikTok video in full here.Sharing a TikTok of herself at the airport with her suitcase, she wrote in text on the video: “As if I’ve just got to the airport at 6am and my flight turns out to be...
Middle Eastraventribune.com

“Do not be afraid of war”: Hizbullah warns of seriousness

It is not uncommon for rockets to fly from Lebanon to Israel. On Thursday, the battered neighbor sent the Air Force a response – for the first time in years. When Hezbollah fired again, the rocket launcher was stopped by angry villagers. In the wake of recent exchanges with Israel,...
LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Woman Borrows Clothes to Pretend She Is Rich and Meets a Man – Story of the Day

A woman went on holiday to an expensive resort and borrowed expensive clothes from a rich friend so she could pretend she's wealthy, but things go wrong. Two years ago, I came into a small inheritance and decided to take the trip of my dreams. I started looking up possibilities online and quickly found a 15-day-holiday in Egypt, including a 5-star cruise down the Nile.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Pope, on anniversary of Beirut blast, promises Lebanon visit

VATICAN CITY, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Pope Francis, speaking at his first general audience since he underwent intestinal surgery a month ago and on the first anniversary of a massive blast in Beirut, said he had a "great" desire to visit Lebanon. The 84-year-old Francis, who looked fit and improvised...
Middle Eastarcamax.com

Commentary: No accountability one year after Beirut blast

It's been one year since the devastating Beirut port explosion, perhaps the worst non-nuclear blast in a heavily populated area in human history. A large stockpile of ammonium nitrate stored at the port ignited in a devastating eruption that left much of the city shattered. The anatomy of the disaster,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy