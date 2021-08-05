Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Bike shortage impacts businesses and customers in Denver

By Ivan Rodriguez
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0McFzG_0bIMDQyR00

DENVER — A supply chain nightmare has resulted in a bike shortage across much of the country and Colorado.

Bike stores say it’s taking months to fulfill orders, and the problem doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon.

In 2020, tthere was an increase in demand for bicycles coupled with a strain on supply mostly coming from Asia. The hope was the industry would improve over time.

"It has changed, and it has not changed for the better," said James Sharpe, owner of TriBella.

Sharpe’s store specializes in custom bikes. For them, not getting one bike part is detrimental.

"We do so many bikes over $12,000, and, often times, it is one single part, one $20 part we can’t find anywhere on the planet and that holds up the sale going through," Sharpe said.

If a customer calls looking for new bike, they could be left waiting.

"Depending on the price of the bike, the brand and the customer’s needs, the typical answer is four to eight months," Sharpe said.

It’s a similar answer Allen Cowgill was given when he tried to buy a bike from Brooklyn and have it assembled in Denver.

"That was one of the places I found that had a model I liked, and it is not available until 2022," Cowgill said.

With no signs of the industry returning to normal, Sharpe is planning ahead to weather the storm.

"We’ve already placed an order for these parts in late June to get us, hopefully, through to the middle of 2023 when we think supply will return to normal," Sharpe said.

Even as the definition of normal continues changing week by week, bike enthusiasts and business hope to find a steadier path soon.

Comments / 0

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Cars
Local
Colorado Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bike Path#Tribella
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bicycles
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
Denver, COPosted by
CBS Denver

COVID In Denver: Businesses Consider Proof Of Vaccination Status

DENVER (CBS4) – From offices to restaurants, more companies want to see your COVID-19 vaccination card. This trend comes amid a rise in cases in Colorado and nationwide. (credit: CBS) “We’ve seen a big uptick in business and we’re very appreciative of that,” Andrew Feinstein said. Feinstein runs Reelsworks, and Tracks, both nightclubs in Denver. “The industry, after everything we’ve been through, we’d be opposed to any restrictions whatsoever,” he said. No new restrictions have been imposed, but the trend is starting to pick up around the country, and even locally. Reelworks had checked for vaccinations earlier in the pandemic. “We were able to work with...
San Jose, CABayInsider

Business owners frustrated with noncompliant, maskless customers

SAN JOSE, Calif. - As cases of the delta variant rise, nearly all Bay Area counties are back under a mask mandate on Tuesday. But some businesses were worried that customers who were tired of rules, would take out their frustrations on them. Business owners said the majority of customers...
Park Rapids, MNPark Rapids Enterprise

Car shortage impacting Park Rapids area dealers

Nate Campbell is general manager of Park Rapids Ford. He said last Friday they only had six new vehicles in the lot. “It seems that as soon as we get something it’s selling right away,” he said. “It’s supply-and-demand metrics.”. Much of their business is repeat business. “If you order...
New Bedford, MAcapeandislands.org

South Coast Businesses Turn Away Customers Amid Labor Shortage

A worker shortage continues to plague companies across the South Coast. For some small business owners, it’s a blow to their bottom line. Ryan Pereira manages sales at Precision Window & Kitchen, a construction supplier and contractor in New Bedford. He said customer demand is at an all-time high, but he can’t find workers to bulk up his seven-person staff.
Panama City Beach, FLWJHG-TV

Chlorine shortage impacting local water parks and pool supply stores

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pool supplies were in high demand during the pandemic as more people stayed in and enjoyed their summer at home during 2020. When a swimming pool chemical plant in Louisiana caught on fire last summer, the prices of pool supplies began to increase. Now in 2021 supplies are still scarce and prices for chlorine have also increased.
Mobile, ALWALA-TV FOX10

Uniform shortage could impact back-to-school shopping this year

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- As summer winds down, the first day of school in Mobile and Baldwin counties is just a little more than two weeks away. And right now back-to-school shopping is in full swing. Among school supplies, school uniforms are also a hot commodity. The demand comes at...
Economywnax.com

Worker Shortage Hitting Business Bottom Line

The struggle of businesses to find enough workers has been well documented but for many, that shortage is hitting the bottom line. Dave Owen, President of the South Dakota Chamber of Commerce & Industry, says a number of his members have been losing business for some time due to the shortages…
Duluth, MNFOX 21 Online

Worker, Supply Shortages Continue for Duluth Businesses

DULUTH, Minn.– It’s continued to be a busy summer for businesses here in Duluth but establishments are still struggling to find workers. Tacos Tacos Tacos on Superior Street in the HART District downtown has been dealing with worker and supply shortages. The establishment’s owner says that it’s causing prices on certain items to climb and slower wait times along with a bigger workload on current staff. Something he says businesses around town are all dealing with.
Iowa Statekyoutv.com

Rental car shortages impacting Southeast Iowans

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - Nationwide many Americans have been impacted by rental car shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Enterprise says they are seeing an increased demand for vehicles for travel. “We anticipate strong demand will continue throughout the next several months. The summer travel season is one of the busiest times of the year with many people traveling - and this year is no exception as vaccine distribution becomes more widely available,” Sara Miller with Enterprise said in a statement to KYOU.
Austin, MNKAAL-TV

Businesses desperate for help among worker shortage

(ABC 6 News) - Many restaurants and businesses are struggling to find and keep workers, an issue being felt across the state. In Austin, restaurants are facing this issue first hand. "It seems like it's been getting more and more frustrating as far as meeting customer expectations," Josh Diaz, owner...
Pocatello, IDIdaho State Journal

Pocatello cycling shops coping with extreme bike shortage

Lately, Pocatello-based Oregon Trail Bikes has been selling to a customer base that's grown to include several western states including Colorado, Utah, Washington and Oregon. Owner Adam Artner has fielded inquiries about his limited bike inventory from callers residing as far away as Florida, amid a global shortage of bikes and cycling components that's forced customers to search far and wide for their preferred parts and models.
Grand Junction, COPosted by
99.9 KEKB

Grand Valley Businesses Praised With the Best Customer Service

Here's a list of 30 Grand Valley businesses that are being praised for having the best customer service. Customer service is a big part of the shopping experience. The customer service you receive can make the difference between never coming back to the business again or becoming a frequent customer. We asked you the name Grand Valley businesses that have the best customer service and that's how we came up with this list.
Woodland Park, COmountainjackpot.com

Employee Shortage Crippling Local Businesses

These days, the effects of the state and nationwide employee shortage have hit home with a raging vengeance, with company operators pleading for a commodity often lacking in the High Country: patience. Locally, just about every business in town sports signs saying that they are needing help. And, the local...
Hattiesburg, MSWLOX

Nationwide chicken shortage affecting local businesses

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - July 29th is National Chicken Wing Day, but did you know there is a nationwide shortage of chicken?. You might have noticed a difference in prices at your local wing spots and it’s because there has been a shortage nationwide. Sanderson Farms Chief Financial Officer Mike...

Comments / 0

Community Policy