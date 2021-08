Mexico sued several U.S. gun manufacturers in federal court Wednesday, accusing the companies of “actively facilitating” the flow of weapons into the country. The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts, alleges that gun makers in the U.S., such as Smith & Wesson, Barrett Firearms and Colt’s Manufacturing Company, understand they prop up illegal arms trafficking to Mexico through their business practices and have not implemented the necessary changes stem it.