Johnny Depp Wins Motion Against Amber Heard to Prove Donations From Divorce Settlement

It was a mud fight at its finest that Amber Heard and her ex-husband, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, engaged in his delander trial against the British Sun last summer, after the British newspaper called the actor a “wife beater.” The former couple fought each other with mutual accusations, so many evil details about the short marriage came to light. In the end, the competent judge dismissed Depp’s complaint. He announced that he would lodge an objection. Since then, it has become quiet not only about the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star but also about Amber Heard, who emerged as the provisional winner of the trial, but whose image has suffered considerably as a result of the process – as well as Depps.