Johnny Depp Wins Motion Against Amber Heard to Prove Donations From Divorce Settlement
Johnny Depp had a major legal victory in his attempt to disprove ex-wife Amber Heard's claim that she donated her divorce settlement to charity. On Friday (July 30), The Daily Mail reported that a judge on the New York Supreme Court granted 23 of 24 requests from the Pirates of the Caribbean star's "motion to compel." This means that the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) must produceocuments confirming Heard's donations. The only motion that Judge Arthur Engoron denied was to reveal documents relating to Heard's role as "brand ambassador" for the ACLU.943litefm.com
Comments / 1