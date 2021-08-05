Meet the new wild card in the Bruins’ pipeline

The Boston Bruins find themselves in a weird spot when it comes to the right side of their defense. The group is obviously headlined by Norris contender Charlie McAvoy, and has strong support with the 6-foot-5 and recently re-signed Brandon Carlo as its second-pairing rock. But third-pairing banger Kevan Miller’s body fought harder than most before it finally tapped out and said no more. That was before depth defender Steven Kampfer, on his second tour of duty with the Bruins organization, jumped to the KHL. And before Jeremy Lauzon, who bounced between the left and right side without a noticeable dip in his play, left for Seattle as the first pick (technically speaking, anyway) in Seattle Kraken history.