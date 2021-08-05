Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Glencore to return $2.8 bln to shareholders in 2021

By Clara Denina Zandi Shabalala
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rj4ma_0bIMBxh200
The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in Baar, Switzerland, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Glencore (GLEN.L) will return $2.8 billion to shareholders in 2021 after soaring commodity prices helped the mining and trading company to a record performance for the first six months of the year, it said on Thursday.

The London-listed company joins rivals Rio Tinto (RIO.L) and Anglo American (AAL.L) in declaring bonanza payouts after record half-year profits buoyed by a rebound in demand for commodities. read more

"Following COVID-19's severe global impacts in early 2020, the subsequent economic recovery has seen prices of most of our commodities surging to multi-year highs," said Glencore CEO Gary Nagle, who took the helm of the company in July.

Provided commodity prices hold up and net debt stays in check, Glencore could increase payouts further, chief financial officer Steven Kalmin said.

"We wouldn't leverage the business further to pay distributions but we are happy to move towards 100% payout ratio given where the balance sheet is," Kalmin told reporters on a call.

Glencore cut debt to $10.6 billion from $15.8 billion at the end of 2020.

This was within its target range of $10-$16 billion, which the miner said it would need to reach before increasing dividends and in February, it recommended a total payout of $1.6 billion. It will now add a further $1.2 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 79% to a record $8.7 billion in the six months to June, compared with $4.8 billion a year earlier, broadly in line with analysts' consensus.

The results surpass a previous high in 2018, when Glencore was again buoyed by a strong commodity rally.

Glencore's trading or marketing division, which sets it apart from the other big diversified miners, cashed in on volatility in the market and recorded a EBIT of $1.8 billion in the period. The division is expected to hit the top end of its guidance of $2.2-$3.2 billion per annum.

TIGHT SUPPLY

Prone to boom and bust, the mining sector is still recovering from a period of cost-cutting that halted exploration projects and acquisitions and has raised the risk of supply shortfalls as demand increases with economic recovery.

Nagle told analysts in a call the company favoured expanding existing projects over greenfield projects or acquisitions.

Glencore shares shed 1.2% by 1105 GMT, but still outperformed most of its peers that tracked wider stocks lower.

Analysts at Citi said the strong results "set the stage" for a bigger buyback at the year-end and that Glencore's commodity mix was weighted towards the metals, such as cobalt and copper, needed for the transition to electric vehicles and other low emission technology.

But investors focused on ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors have pressed for changes at mining companies.

Glencore in June bought the stakes it didn't already own in its Colombia thermal coal mine from partners BHP plc (BHPB.L) and Anglo American, boosting its coal assets when others are looking to exit the sector. The deal should complete in the first half of 2022. read more

It has pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 as its output of fossil fuels declines over time and it says it is taking steps to reduce emissions.

Glencore said legal costs, including its own investigations, rose to $216 million during the first half from $56 million in the same year-ago period, having "provided for one specific narrow aspect of these investigations". It did not provide further explanation.

The U.S. Department of Justice is scrutinising Glencore over alleged corruption in dealings in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Venezuela and Nigeria.

Any settlement would remove an important risk factor from Glencore's stock, which is still well below its flotation price, analysts said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

158K+
Followers
191K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Companies#Copper Mining#Stocks#Anglo American#Ebitda#Gmt#Citi#Esg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Commodities
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Lundin Gold Reports Second Quarter of 2021 Results

Record operating cash flow supported by lowest quarterly cash operating costs to date. VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Lundin Gold Inc. (TSX: LUG) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUG) ("Lundin Gold" or the "Company") today reports results for the second quarter and first half of 2021. All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. View PDF version.
Businesskelo.com

Cevian Capital says Aviva must return more capital to shareholders

LONDON (Reuters) – Activist investor Cevian Capital said on Thursday that British insurer Aviva has made a “good start” in returning four billion pounds ($5.54 billion) to shareholders but that more needed to be done. “The at least four billion pounds excess capital return by June 2022 is a good...
EconomySpaceNews.com

Shareholders approve Momentus SPAC deal

WASHINGTON — Shareholders of a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) approved a merger with in-space transportation company Momentus Aug. 11, the first of several such deals expected to close in the next month. Shareholders of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. voted to approve a merger with Momentus at a special meeting, with...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the gold and copper producer will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.30.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Star Diamond Corporation Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results

SASKATOON, SK, Aug. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Star Diamond Corporation ("Star Diamond" or the "Company") reports that the unaudited results of its operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 will be filed today on SEDAR and may be viewed at www.sedar.com once posted. All currency amounts are in Canadian dollars. A summary of key financial and operating results for the three months ended June 30, 2021 is as follows:
Industryinvesting.com

Why Metals And Mining Giant Glencore Could Be Headed For A New All-Time High

This article was written exclusively for Investing.com. Bullish relay race in commodities may be in the early laps. Glencore: leading producer and merchant in the asset class. Heading for new record high as commodity prices accelerate. Over the past two weeks, copper and base metals prices corrected lower and were...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 404.10 Per Share

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at GBX 6,102 ($79.72) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 6,039.59. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,252.50 ($55.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The firm has a market cap of £98.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44.
Energy Industrymining.com

BHP shareholders to vote on fossil fuel production detail at AGM

BHP Group Ltd said on Wednesday it would allow a vote at its next shareholder meeting on whether the world’s biggest listed miner should disclose details such as capital allocation and life of its fossil fuel assets. The resolution, proposed by activist investor Market Forces, requests BHP detail how its...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target Raised to GBX 340 at Morgan Stanley

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. reissued a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 355 ($4.64) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 373.33 ($4.88).
Financial Reportskitco.com

Glencore announces $530 million dividend

Glencore said Thursday that revenues were up 32% to 93.8 million in H1 2021 compared to the same six months a year ago. The company is enjoying a commodity bounce. "Following Covid-19's severe global impacts in early 2020, the subsequent economic recovery has seen prices of most of our commodities surging to multi-year highs amid accelerating demand and lingering supply constraints. Fiscal and monetary stimulus, successful vaccine roll-outs, and increasing momentum in relation to the decarbonization of energy systems should continue to underpin sector sentiment going forward," wrote Glencore's Chief Executive Officer, Gary Nagle.
Financial ReportsBusiness Insider

Glencore Turns To Profit In H1 On Strong Revenues - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Commodity trading and mining company Glencore plc (GLCNF.PK, GLNCY.PK, GLEN.L) reported Thursday that its first-half net income attributable to equity holders was $1.28 billion, compared to last year's loss of $2.60 billion. Earnings per share were $0.10, compared to loss of $0.20 last year. Funds from operations or...
BusinessShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

("Mirriad" or the "Company") Mirriad Advertising plc, the leading in-content advertising company, announces it was notified on 5 August 2021 that, Alastair Kilgour, Non-Executive Director of the Company, purchased a total of 200,000 ordinary shares of £0.00001 each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares"), at a price of 35 pence each.
IndustryBirmingham Star

Glencore cashes in on commodities boom with record profit

Glencore is cashing in on high prices due to the commodity boom, and this could dramatically increase returns to shareholders. However, its payouts remain well below mining rivals like Rio Tinto and Anglo American, which last week announced a combined $13.2 billion in shareholder returns. Miners benefitted from surging prices...
EconomyHarvard Health

Quarterly Review of Shareholder Activism

Mary Ann Deignan is a Managing Director, Jim Rossman is Managing Director and Co-Head of Capital Markets Advisory, and Christopher Couvelier is a Managing Director at Lazard. This post is based on a Lazard memorandum by Ms. Deignan, Mr. Rossman, Mr. Couvelier, Rich Thomas, Lauren Ortner, and Michael Hinz. Related research from the Program on Corporate Governance includes The Long-Term Effects of Hedge Fund Activism by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, and Wei Jiang (discussed on the Forum here); Dancing with Activists by Lucian Bebchuk, Alon Brav, Wei Jiang, and Thomas Keusch (discussed on the Forum here); and Who Bleeds When the Wolves Bite? A Flesh-and-Blood Perspective on Hedge Fund Activism and Our Strange Corporate Governance System by Leo E. Strine, Jr. (discussed on the Forum here).
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Glencore bulks up carbon trading in Asia amid BP exodus

GENEVA (Aug 2): Glencore plc, the world's biggest commodity trader, is bulking up its carbon trading operations with a pair of hires from BP plc. The moves are the latest in a wave of carbon trader departures from the oil major as independent trading houses vie for talent in the booming sector.

Comments / 0

Community Policy