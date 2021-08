When I was seven, a friend told me the facts of life. She had two older brothers and, while the facts she imparted were mostly accurate, they had been, let us say, sexed-up. Not believing (or not wanting to believe) her account I looked up sex in the Oxford Children’s Encyclopaedia. The entry was illustrated by two mating hermaphrodite slugs. Having diligently read the relevant pages, I made a list of the words I didn’t understand and checked them against the Collins English School Dictionary. And that, dear readers, is how I learnt where babies – and slugs – came from.