Tucker Carlson Tonight - Wednesday, August 4

US Representative Eric Swalwell shared a text message on Twitter in which Fox News host Tucker Carlson apparently called him a “coward”. “After years of lying about me and my family, Tucker Carlson is losing his mind that I won’t return his calls. Sorry, Tucker, I’m just not that into you. Who knows what lie he’ll tell next?” Mr Swalwell tweeted along with a screenshot of an apparent text conversation that appeared to show Mr Carlson writing: “Eric, it’s Tucker Carlson. Please give me a call on this number.”“Tucker, I’m hesitant to do that,” Mr Swalwell responds. “You falsely...