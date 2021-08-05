Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur News and Links for Thursday, August 5

By Pardeep Cattry
SB Nation
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho can resist rooting for an animal who suprisingly ended up at a sporting event?. One has to love the concept of hold music. Granted, our society has evolved enough to find ways to avoid hearing it or playing it for others — companies will now just call you back, and one can also just use the chat function on a company’s website. Still, there are too many occasions where one just has to make a phone call and hear something remarkably bland.

cartilagefreecaptain.sbnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Leon Bailey
Person
Danny Ings
Person
Rob Mcelhenney
Person
Daniel Durant
Person
Louis Van Gaal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#The Hoddle Of Coffee#Tottenham Hotspur News#Coda#The Day Research#Pfa#La Liga#Cvc#Uruguayan#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
FIFA
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
Country
Netherlands
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Lautaro Martinez to Arsenal transfer rumor update

Last week, there were rumblings of Arsenal inquiring about a Lautaro Martinez transfer from Inter Milan, perhaps in a player + cash deal for Héctor Bellerín or just about his general availability. That rumor isn’t going away. Today, Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, as summarized here. Admittedly, the basis for...
Premier Leaguetothelaneandback.com

Tottenham Hotspur told to up their offer for 23-year-old defensive star

Atalanta stand firm in their valuation for Tottenham target Cristian Romero. According to Gazzetta dello Sport (h/t Express), Tottenham Hotspur must increase their bid for Cristian Romero. It adds that the club have identified Romero as the top defensive target. Their first bid of £34.2m plus a further £8.5m was rejected by Atalanta. The Italian side are taking the option of permanently signing Romero from Juventus before selling him for a ‘hefty’ profit.
Premier Leaguetothelaneandback.com

Report: Seasoned Tottenham Hotspur star on the verge of sealing an exit

Toby Alderweireld spotted in Qatar as Tottenham exit looms. According to football.london, Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld is on the verge of sealing a transfer to Qatari club Al-Duhail after he was spotted in the Middle East. Alderweireld has been with Tottenham Hotspur since the summer of 2015, having joined...
Premier LeagueForbes

What Is The True Value Of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane?

With Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid strapped for cash, English clubs again look set to be the biggest spenders in this summer's transfer window. The biggest saga of the summer will likely involve Harry Kane, the star of Tottenham Hotspur who has made it clear he is considering his future at the club he joined as a boy.
UEFASB Nation

Arsenal Women to play Chelsea, Tottenham at Emirates Stadium

Arsenal Women will play their season opener against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium, the club confirmed yesterday. The fixture, which takes place over the weekend of 4-5 September, will be the the first league match Arsenal will have played at the Emirates since the 2013 WSL season. Arsenal have played some friendlies at the Emirates, including last weekend against Chelsea in a match the Gunners won 2-1.
Premier LeaguePosted by
FanSided

Celtic have opened talks to sign Tottenham Hotspur star

Over the past few weeks, Celtic’s transfer plans have certainly picked up pace. And they have needed to, considering we are just days away from the start of the Scottish Premiership season and already in the middle of the UEFA Champions League qualifying phase. There are a lot of positions...
Premier League90min.com

Tottenham linked with ex-Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey

Tottenham Hotspur are being linked with an unlikely move for former Arsenal star Aaron Ramsey this summer. The 30-year-old's current club Juventus are keen to offload him in the summer, due to his massive wages, reported to be in the region of £250,000 a week. Arsenal have been rumoured to be contemplating a swoop to bring the Welshman home, but latest reports claim he could be even be a target for the other side in north London.
Premier Leaguevavel.com

As it happened: Chelsea 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur

A big thanks to everybody who was following Chelsea vs Tottenham along with me! A very exciting match and it was a privilege to bring it to you. Don't forget to check out VAVEL for the latest sporting news and the best reaction to that sporting news. Good night!. 21:515...
Premier LeagueBBC

Kion Etete: Northampton Town sign Tottenham Hotspur striker on loan

Northampton Town have signed Tottenham Hotspur's Kion Etete on a season-long loan, with the striker agreeing a new contract with Spurs until 2023. The 19-year-old scored nine goals in 21 games for Tottenham's under-23 side last season, having joined the Premier League side from Notts County in 2019. Etete made...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Alfie Devine signs first professional contract with Tottenham Hotspur

Good news, everyone! A Tottenham Hotspur contract has been signed! Alas, it’s not (yet) Cristian Romero, the central defender who has been high in the thoughts of Tottenham fans, but it’s arguably close to as important for Spurs’ future — teenage midfielder Alfie Devine turns 17 today and celebrated by signing his first professional football contract with Tottenham.
NFLSB Nation

Tottenham Hotspur will fine Harry Kane for failure to return on time to training

Actions have consequences, and Harry Kane had to expect this. According to Dan Kilpatrick, Tottenham Hotspur will fine the want-away striker an undisclosed amount of money for his failure to report to preseason training Monday. Tottenham are planning to hit Harry Kane with a significant fine after the striker failed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy