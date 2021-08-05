Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘Bridgerton,’ ‘The Dig’ Most Popular as Netflix Makes Major Gains in U.K., Finds Ofcom Study

By Naman Ramachandran
Posted by 
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tN9Ii_0bIMAwuw00

Some 52% of U.K. households have a Netflix subscription and 29 of the top 30 shows on subscription services in the first quarter of 2021 were on the giant streamer, a study has found.

The Netflix customer base now exceeds that of U.K. pay-TV providers combined for the very first time.

“Media Nations 2021,” the annual study of British viewing habits by U.K. media regulator Ofcom , reveals that the four most popular programs in the country were U.K. produced – “ Bridgerton ,” “The Dig,” “Behind her Eyes” and “Fate: The Wynx Saga.” “Bridgerton” in particular, was a resounding success, with 8.2 million homes watching by the end of March 2021, making it Netflix’s highest reaching title that quarter.

Overall, U.K. subscriptions to streaming services climbed by over 50% in 2020 to reach 31 million, up from 20 million in 2019, the study reveals. The main streaming services gathered an estimated £2.11 billion ($2.93 billion) in U.K. revenues during 2020 — a 28% increase in real terms on 2019’s £1.66 billion –- and more than double their £1.03 billion revenues in 2017.

The study also records that by April 2021, streaming service providers were offering U.K. viewers a combined total of over 115,000 hours of content. Amazon Prime video’s catalogue was the largest at over 41,000 hours, followed by Netflix at around 38,000. The combined content catalogues of All 4, BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and My5 were short of this at 37,000 hours.

The gains made by streamers has led to an erosion in broadcast television viewership, the study notes. The average time spent watching traditional broadcast TV each day in 2020 was 3 hours 12 minutes – nine minutes higher than in 2019. However, this increase was entirely driven by people aged 45 and over.

Younger age groups continued to watch less broadcast TV in 2020, with people aged 16-24 spending only an hour and 17 minutes watching broadcast content – down from one hour and 21 minutes in 2019.

Overall, the net effect was a fall in broadcast TV’s share of all adults’ total viewing in 2020, from 67% in 2019 to 61%.

Live sport, drama and news continues to be an audience draw for broadcast TV, with the most-watched program so far this year being the Euro 2020 soccer championship final between England and Italy with a combined audience of over 22 million U.K. viewers on BBC One and ITV. The Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark had the highest audience on a single channel with 18.3 million U.K. viewers on ITV.

BBC One’s “Line of Duty” series finale with 16.4 million U.K. viewers and ITV’s Oprah Winfrey interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry with 14.9 million U.K. viewers were also popular broadcast TV draws.

The study also found that in 2020, where many months were spent in lockdown, U.K. adults spent 2000 hours, or more than a third of waking hours, watching TV and online video content.

Yih-Choung Teh, Ofcom’s group director, strategy and research, said: “The pandemic undoubtedly turbo-charged viewing to streaming services, with three in five U.K. homes now signed up. But with subscriber growth slowing into 2021 and lockdown restrictions easing, the challenge for the likes of Netflix, Amazon and Disney will be to ensure a healthy pipeline of content and keep customers signed up.”

Comments / 0

Variety

Variety

27K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oprah Winfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Up Tv#Ofcom#British#Bbc Iplayer#Itv Hub#Bbc One
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Netflix
Related
MusicVariety

Carole King Tells Jennifer Hudson About the Night Aretha Franklin Brought Down the Kennedy Center Honors House

Carole King and Gerry Goffin wrote “(You Make Me Feel Like a) Natural Woman” for Aretha Franklin in 1967. In 2015, Franklin gave King a gift back, by singing “Natural Woman” for her when she was being celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors. The songwriter’s visible reaction, capture on video alongside fellow attendee Barack Obama’s, was almost as priceless as the Queen of Soul’s performance itself.
Tuckerton, NJVariety

‘My 600-lb Life’ Star Gina Marie Krasley Dies at 30

Gina Marie Krasley, known for a 2020 episode of the TLC reality show “My 600-lb Life,” died on Sunday at home in Tuckerton, N.J., surrounded by family, according to her obituary. She was 30. In her Season 8 episode of “My 600-lb Life,” Krasley revealed that her struggles with weight...
MoviesVariety

‘Materna’ Review: An Uneven Drama About Mothers and Children

It makes sense that one of the protagonists of “Materna” is a fan of Jean-Pierre Melville’s existential neo-noir “Le Samouraï,” given that David Gutnik’s feature debut is itself a tapestry of modern alienation and disaffection. Charting the plights of four women whose paths eventually cross on a New York City subway train, Gutnik’s fragmented feature debut is rooted in fraught mother-daughter dynamics and intertwined issues of regret, resentment, racism, classism and homophobia.
TV & VideosVariety

Variety’s ‘The Take’: New ‘Jeopardy’ Host Causes Social Media Stir, as Matt Damon and DaBaby Come Under Fire

Controversies rocked Hollywood this week, as Oscar winner Matt Damon apologizes for an F-slur, and rapper DaBaby faces severe fallout for demeaning and false comments about the LGBTQ community. Meanwhile, “The Bachelor” makes progress towards more diversity, and so do the Grammys. COVID-19 cases continue to spike, but “Suicide Squad” is here, in hopes of a big box office turn during the pandemic’s tough time in the movie biz. And news of the “Jeopardy!” host frontrunner creates an absolute social media firestorm.
TV & VideosPosted by
Deadline

UK Streaming Viewing Doubled During 2020; Netflix Subs Now Top All Pay-TV Providers Combined – Ofcom

New research published by UK regulator Ofcom has evidenced how the pandemic impacted viewing habits, with the leading streaming services further increasing their market share as the public were forced to say indoors. The average person was sat glued to the box (or laptop) for five hours and 40 minutes per day in 2020, 47 minutes more than the previous year. The majority of that growth was accounted for by streamers, with people spending twice as much time watching online platforms (one hour and five minutes per day) and overall subs climbing 50% to 31 million. In total, three in every five...
U.K.The Drum

The most dramatic highlights from Ofcom’s Media Nations 2021 report

Each year Ofcom summarizes how the UK public consumed media. We usually see minor, incremental changes, but in the last few years our habits have altered hugely. The media has been much enjoyed during the pandemic, which has resulted in record shifts. Here are what shifts marketers will have to...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

New Global Screen Fund Could ‘Change Appetite’ for U.K. Co-Productions, According to Locarno Panel

It’s been a challenging year-and-a-half for co-productions between Switzerland the U.K., but there appears to be cause for optimism. Directors of media funds from both countries, as well as a pair of producers, gathered at a Locarno Film Festival panel to discuss co-financing and co-production opportunities between the two countries, and to try and entice the room to share in that positive outlook. Neil Peplow, BFI director of industry and international affairs, was at the center of proceedings as he explained how the U.K. Global Screen Fund (UKGSF), launched earlier this year, has the potential to replace the financial support that was...
Public HealthPosted by
Variety

U.K. Government Unveils $1 Billion Insurance Lifeline for Music, Live Events Impacted by COVID

The U.K. government has unveiled a £750 million ($1.04 billion) insurance scheme to help music and live events affected by COVID restrictions. The Live Events Reinsurance Scheme, delivered in partnership with the Lloyds banking group, will see the government act as a reinsurer – stepping in with a guarantee to make sure insurers can offer the products events companies need. It will support live events across the U.K. that are open to the general public, including music festivals and business events and will cover costs incurred in the event of cancellation due to the event being legally unable to happen due...
TennisPosted by
Variety

The New Normal on U.K. Productions: Vaccination Questions, Double Props and Tennis Balls

In the U.K., where the government reduced pandemic masking and social distancing requirements last month, there has been a spike in production shutdowns due to COVID-19 and growing calls for mandatory vaccinations on set. Throughout July and early August, dozens of productions — including “Bridgerton,” “House of the Dragon” and Steven Spielberg’s “The Masters of the Air” — have shut down, albeit briefly, due to positive cases or key cast and crew having to self-isolate after coming into contact with a positive case. John Barclay, assistant general secretary (recorded media) of U.K.’s Equity union, acknowledged there has been a flurry of suspended...
TV & VideosPosted by
Benzinga

Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video, Other SVOD Services Are Seeing Customers Spend More Now Than During Pandemic: Survey

U.S. customers are spending more time and money streaming their favorite shows than they did six months ago, shows the latest J.D. Power survey. What Happened? The survey found monthly customer spending on streaming platforms, such as Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), Amazon.com Inc’s (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Prime, Hulu, and Walt Disney Co’s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+, has nearly doubled since the spring of 2020.
TV SeriesBirmingham Star

Netflix's 'Bridgerton' season 2 resumes shooting

Washington [US], August 4 (ANI): Shooting for the second season of the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton' has resumed after two abrupt halts due to COVID-19 cases on the sets of the show. Showrunner Chris Van Dusen confirmed the news to Variety. "We are back underway. We had to delay because...
TV SeriesHuffingtonPost

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Outer Banks'

“Outer Banks” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system. The second season of the teen mystery drama premiered on July 30 and continues the story of a group of high schoolers and their unique summer adventures. Next on the list is “All...
Economygamingideology.com

Sky Q upgrade finally delivers on 2017 promise, but UK viewers miss out

Sky Q has delivered on some of the promises made during the initial announcement: it offers multi-room wireless playback, you can pause in one room and pick up where you left off on a smartphone or Sky Q mini box, stream in ultra – sharp Ultra HD HDR picture quality and the ability to record six shows while still watching live television. However, there is one notable absence.
ScienceScience Now

Major U.K. science funder to require grantees to make papers immediately free to all

The United Kingdom currently has one of the highest rates of open-access publication in the world, with many researchers posting their research papers on websites that make them publicly available for free. But the country’s leading funding agency today announced a new policy that will push open access even further by mandating that all research it funds must be freely available for anyone to read upon publication.
TV & VideosPosted by
BGR.com

You can save money on Netflix and other streaming services with this one simple trick

The television landscape has changed drastically over the last five years. Not too long ago, consumers had to have a cable subscription to enjoy the best TV programming available. These days, more people than ever are forgoing cable and opting instead for a streaming subscription. In fact, with the content available on services like Netflix, HBO, Hulu, and YouTube TV, the case for signing up for a pricey and lengthy cable subscription is less compelling than it’s ever been. One of the ironies of the new streaming landscape, however, is that people aren’t necessarily spending less on TV entertainment. While...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Woman discovers she is ‘stuck’ in Croatia after accidentally booking her flight home for next year

A woman’s holiday has lasted longer than she anticipated after she turned up at the airport to catch her flight home, only to find out she accidentally booked her plane ticket for NEXT YEAR.TikToker Lex (@simp4beanz) shared her dilemma as it meant that she was now stuck in Croatia, unable to get a flight home to the UK.You can watch the TikTok video in full here.Sharing a TikTok of herself at the airport with her suitcase, she wrote in text on the video: “As if I’ve just got to the airport at 6am and my flight turns out to be...

Comments / 0

Community Policy