Colorado State

Colorado's portion of infrastructure money nears $5 billion

By CHARLES ASHBY Charles.Ashby@gjsentinel.com
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel
 3 days ago

Colorado would see nearly $5 billion from President Joe Biden’s infrastructure measure now being debated in the U.S. Senate, the White House said Wednesday. In the $1 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act that, for now, has bipartisan support in the Senate, Colorado’s portion would be used for highways, bridges, public transportation, electric vehicle charging stations and high-speed broadband, according to a breakdown of the money from White House officials.

