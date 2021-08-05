Cancel
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/5: JOK Returns, Clowney Excels, and a Fast-Rising Receiver

By Barry McBride
247Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, the pads went on in Berea, and it’s no surprise that the defense suddenly seemed to take it up a notch. A lot of offenses and skill players look better in shirts and shorts, when there’s no hitting involved. Every run is a touchdown. Now, though, you see a...

NFLwcn247.com

Clowney Show: Healthy defender dominating in Browns camp

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jadeveon Clowney is making a strong impression in his first training camp with the Cleveland Browns. The former No. 1 overall pick, whose career has been slowed by injuries, is healthy and happy with his fourth team in four years. Clowney said he's feeling good physically and in a better mental place that he's been in years. The Browns signed him to a one-year, $8 million free agent deal in April. They're pairing him up front with All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett, giving Cleveland _ a dynamic defensive duo that could wreak havoc on offenses. The Browns are closely managing Clowney's workload this summer to keep him fresh for the 17-game schedule.
NFLDawgs By Nature

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Recap: Day 5 - Mayfield Looking Good

Cleveland Browns Training Camp Report - Day 5 (8/2/21) 1. The Walking Wounded: A day before the pads are supposed to go on, injury news lingered over the defensive side of the team. Toward the end of practice, LB Anthony Walker limped off the field as his leg/knee were being looked at.
NFLCBS Sports

Browns' Jadeveon Clowney: Rests Wednesday

Clowney was given a rest day Wednesday after showing off in drills Tuesday, Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Clowney and Myles Garrett made quite an impression during the Browns' first day in pads Tuesday, roaring past tackles and tight ends to apply pressure on quarterback Baker Mayfield. He's been lining up on the left end, opposite Garrett on the right. This is Clowney's first training camp since 2018 after having sat out in 2019 while with Houston before a September trade to Seattle, then was unsigned in 2020 until joining the Titans in September. "I'm happy about it because I hated jumping into the season Week 1 and putting pads on and hitting," the edge rusher said. "So I get out here, get my hands going, getting back in tune with my body and knowing the playbook, so it's very good to get out here and get going." Clowney is doing most of his damage during camp while lining up against All-Pro tackle Jack Conklin.
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns will get huge boost from a healthy Jadeveon Clowney

Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney runs drills during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. [Jeff Lange / Akron Beacon Journal] Browns 10. If Jadeveon Clowney can stay healthy, he might be ready to wreak havoc for this Cleveland Browns...
NFLYardbarker

Jadeveon Clowney Dominating The Browns Offensive Line In Camp

And he has been close enough to shake Mayfield’s hand on more than a few plays in each session. Mayfield realizes he’s been spared several big hits, substituted by winks and nods from Clowney. To say Clowney has impressed observers is an understatement. Browns social media is full of comments...
NFLMorning Journal

Jadeveon Clowney is Browns’ newest ‘Bone Collector’

As titles go, they don’t get more menacing than the one the Browns defensive players christened Jadeveon Clowney with on Aug. 4 after reviewing film of practice a day earlier. “He was our Bone Collector,” rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said. The Aug. 3 practice was the first in pads in...
