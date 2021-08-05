Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 8/5: JOK Returns, Clowney Excels, and a Fast-Rising Receiver

Clowney was given a rest day Wednesday after showing off in drills Tuesday, Dan Labbe of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Clowney and Myles Garrett made quite an impression during the Browns' first day in pads Tuesday, roaring past tackles and tight ends to apply pressure on quarterback Baker Mayfield. He's been lining up on the left end, opposite Garrett on the right. This is Clowney's first training camp since 2018 after having sat out in 2019 while with Houston before a September trade to Seattle, then was unsigned in 2020 until joining the Titans in September. "I'm happy about it because I hated jumping into the season Week 1 and putting pads on and hitting," the edge rusher said. "So I get out here, get my hands going, getting back in tune with my body and knowing the playbook, so it's very good to get out here and get going." Clowney is doing most of his damage during camp while lining up against All-Pro tackle Jack Conklin.