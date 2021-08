Richard Davenport: This is Richard Davenport, Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, WholeHogSports.com. It's been a while since we've done a podcast. But I think this is good timing, especially with what's going on in the college football world with OU and Texas looking to join the SEC, and I'm joined by a good friend and somebody I really respect, Jason Howell of TexAgs. He's a senior recruiting analyst for TexAgs, and, obviously, he's got a good angle to be talking about Texas A&M, and then, obviously, the Big 12. And what's going on there, and then we'll be hitting on recruiting. But first of all, Jason, thanks so much for joining us, and appreciate you.