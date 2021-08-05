Cancel
American Crime Story: Fans react to first glimpse of Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in Impeachment teaser

The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
The first teaser for American Crime Story: Impeachment has been released and fans are celebrating the first glimpse of Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky.

The latest instalment in Ryan Murphy’s true-crime anthology series, Impeachment is set in the mid-1990s and centres on former US president Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Lewinsky, who was just 22 at the time.

It will star Booksmart’s Feldstein as the young Lewinsky, while Clive Owen plays Bill Clinton.

On Thursday (5 August), the first teaser trailer for the series was released. In it, Lewinsky, whose face isn’t shown, is seen packing a yellow tie in a gift box with a note addressed to “Bill”.

She then hides it in a document file and walks through the White House in silhouette to give it to him, wearing a red dress.

Lewinsky walks past his assistant outside, with the voice over saying: “Mr President, Miss Lewinsky’s here to see you.”

Fans shared their excitement at the first teaser, with one commenting: “Absolutely psyched for this new season. It looks amazing already and the talent is top notch. So glad Monica Lewinsky is also attached to this!”

Sharing the trailer on her own Instagram, Feldstein was supported by her famous friends including Jameela Jamil, who wrote: “Cannot F***ing wait beanie.”

“Held my breath for the whole minute so not sure how I’m gonna watch the show....” actor Ben Platt also commented.

Impeachment will also star Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp, Edie Falco as Hillary Clinton, Margo Martindale as Lucianne Goldberg, Annaleigh Ashford as Paula Jones, Betty Gilpin as Ann Coulter and Billy Eichner as Matt Drudge.

Lewinsky herself served as an executive producer on the series.

American Crime Story: Impeachment begins on FX in the US on 7 September. A UK release is yet to be announced.

