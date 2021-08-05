Duke Football Set to Start Fall Camp
Head football coach David Cutcliffe and the 2021 Blue Devils are scheduled to begin fall camp on Thursday. Duke returns 77 letter winners from 2020, including 13 starters. The Blue Devils are expected to have All-ACC center Jack Wohlabaugh back for his final season after the Akron, Ohio, native missing all of 2020 with a knee injury. Duke also welcomes back preseason All-ACC selection Mataeo Durant, who led the Blue Devils in rushing yards (817) and rushing touchdowns (eight) a season ago.carolinablitz.com
Comments / 0