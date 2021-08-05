Peyton Royce Feels Like It Was Her Fault That The IIconics Were Split Up In WWE
In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, former WWE star Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) talked about The IIconics tag team being split up in WWE:. “I don’t know if I’ve actually told anyone this. I hope Jess (Billie Kay) isn’t upset with me saying this. I wanted to go singles. There were things that I wanted to tick off my bucket list as a singles competitor. I vocalized that to Jess in January of last year. I didn’t do anything about it. I didn’t go and try to get us broken up or anything. This was in the PC era and Jess was out for a week and I had this random singles match, I don’t even remember who is was again, and Vince loved it. He said to me, ‘you’re so good. What are we doing?’ I said, ‘If it’s possible in the future plans, I’m not saying right now, but in the future, I would like to see what I can do on my own.’ I’m so comfortable with Jess, I feel like we can conquer the world together, but I wanted to see what I could do for myself. So many people were like, ‘It was so stupid for them to break you up. Why did they break you up? You were so good together.’ I was like, I feel like it’s my fault because I wanted to push myself and see what I was capable of. Then, I don’t know, that might have been the worst decision I ever made because nothing ever happened.”www.pwmania.com
Comments / 0